TLC Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

TLC, which does occasional topical specials like the recent EXTREME COUPONING and WILLIAM & KATE: A ROYAL LOVE STORY. The schedule tends toward stacking by theme or editorial sensibility, rather than by title alone. They do not strip. Weekends carry mostly one-off hours, off-network news-magazine reversions and, most recently a few specials.

JANUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2012 vs. January 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

TLC remained a model of consistency as it entered into the new year. Once again, the network’s highest rated show was not drastically ahead of its 20th ranked program.

Fridays were the most popular night of the week (by a slim margin) thanks in large part to the various incarnations of SAY YES TO THE DRESS. The BIG EASY BRIDES iteration of the show aired a single, highly viewed telecast. SAY YES TO THE DRESS: ATLANTA – which aired premiere episodes of its third season – had a bit more airtime (16 total episodes). The night was also boosted by new episodes of the similarly themed FOUR WEDDINGS. All these shows fared very well with women in both the 18-49 and 25-54 demographics.

The DR. G: INSIDE THE CAYLEE ANTHONY CASE was another success. Dr. Jan C. Garavaglia has a regular show on the network and was called upon to give testimony during the much-publicized trial. The special – which examined the forensics of the case – was well received by women in both key demos.

CAKE BOSS returned for a fifth season and received typical ratings, uniform with the majority of TLC’s shows. The show only aired two episodes with no subsequent reruns. The program did slightly better than spinoff CAKE BOSS: THE NEXT GREAT BAKER, which aired on Mondays.

Controversy magnet TODDLERS & TIARAS returned for its fifth season. The show was slightly down but still secured a sturdy audience during its Wednesday night timeslot.

Despite the cancellation of the series proper in late 2010, LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD is still outputting new material over a year later. In January, the third post-cancellation special was released. Despite being off air for some time, WORLD still scrounged up a fair audience.

Ratings for new show EXTREME CHEAPSKATES – which features outlandishly frugal people – were par for the course. That is, the ratings were neither impressive nor disappointing – but comfortably middle of the road.

JIG – a documentary exploring the world of Irish step dancing – was at the low end of the constricted TLC ratings range. The documentary serves a precursor for IRISH DANCING TWEENS – a series that will expand on the subject of the one-off documentary.