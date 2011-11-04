Thursday Cable: 'Beavis & Butt-Head' Falls Far, But Tops Night; 'Burn Notice' Returns Down; 'It's Always Sunny' Rises & More

Live+Same Day ratings:

-

We only receive the top 100 cable shows for adults 25-54 for the whole day from our source. If you don't see an original episode of a show here, it's because it wasn't in the top 100. If the show you're looking for isn't in the list, it doesn't mean it went down or even necessarily that it's lower than the shows in the list below, it just means we didn't see it.