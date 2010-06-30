Thomas Moody -- SVP, Program Planning and Acquisitions, A&E and Bio Channel

In his current role, Moody oversees development and implementation of program scheduling and acquisition strategies for the flagship A&E net and Bio. He'll also take part in new A&E initiatives, including the Crime & Investigation Network.

Moody has served as VP, program planning, for A&E TV Nets since 2003. Under his supervision, A&E has enjoyed year-over-year ratings gains in the key 18-49 and 25-54 demos the last four years.

Moody has also co-created and produced several original series, including "Find & Design" and "Private Sessions" for A&E and the upcoming "Watching the Detectives" and "The Chris Isaak Hour" on Bio.