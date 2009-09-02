TBS Strategic Opportunities - September 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

BIG TOW (ANIMATED COMEDY)

Follows the life of J.D. Biggs, a small-town Tennessee single dad and local hero who runs a towing company.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Sony Pictures Television / Tantamount.



FRANKLIN & BASH (COMEDY)

60-minute comedy centering on Jared Franklin and Steven Bash, two street lawyers and long-time friends, who beat a high-class law firm in a high-profile case, and are recruited by the firm's patriarch.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Kevin Falls and Bill Chais are writing and also executive producing with Sony-based Jamie Tarses.

FRAT HOUSE (wt) (COMEDY)

Late night comedy about three middle-aged guys played by Bret Ernst, Theo Von and Bert Kreischer who long for their old frat house days.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Bumim-Murray.



THE GAME OF LIFE (SITCOM)

Follows four Pittsburgh friends as they reunite in their early 30s, only to discover life didn't turn out quite as planned.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Sony Pictures Television.

GLORY DAZE (COMEDY)

60-minute comedy set in the "80s about four frosh guys who pledge a fraternity at a Wisconsin college.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Walt Becker and Michael LeSieur.

IN SECURITY (COMEDY)

60-minute comedy in which two sisters head a private security team assigned to protect the elite, while juggling their own personal and family concerns.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Written and executive produced by Ric Swartzlander and Pete Segal; Chris Albrecht is also executive producing.

JOE DIRT (ANIMATED COMEDY)

Inspired by the live-action movie THE ADVENTURES OF JOE DIRT, featuring the mullet-haired, muscle car-loving loser who has a sweet side.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by David Spade with Sony Pictures Television and Happy Madison Productions.



JENNY HUNTER PROJECT (COMEDY)

Sketch comedy series.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by TBS.

NAKED ON THE PAGE (COMEDY)

Sitcom based on Jane Ganahl's memoir Naked on the Page: The Misadventures of My Unmarried Midlife.

Premiere Date: Not announced.

NEIGHBORS FROM HELL (ANIMATED COMEDY)

The Hellman family has been sent to Earth and disguised as normal suburbanites in order to help humans avoid winding up in Hell.

Premiere Date: 2009/2010 season. 10 x 30. Fox TV Animation and DreamWorks Animation.

NIGHT ON THE TOWNSEND (COMEDY)

Sketch/variety show with Robert Townsend starring, executive producing, writing and directing.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Late night series. Produced by Robert Townsend.

OFF THE ROAD WITH ANDREW DALY (COMEDY)

Daly plays a field reporter who travels the country.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by TBS.



SOUTHERN SKETCH SHOW (LATE NIGHT COMEDY)

Sketch comedy series that is filmed in Austin, TX with the flavor of the cosmopolitan South.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by TBS.



STAY TOONED (wt) (COMEDY)

Features animated shorts as seen through the eyes of three animated "viewers" who surf for entertainment through their cable spectrum.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Late night pilot. Produced by Icebox 2.0.

TOP TEN (REALITY)

Comedians compete in this reality show.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Mac Cow Productions.



UNCLE NIGEL (MYSTERY-COMEDY)

One-hour program that centers on Nigel Wells, a straitlaced and by-the-book Philadelphia police detective who clashes with his nephew Ronnie, who's also on the force but less accomplished and more prone to screwing things up.

Premiere Date: Not announced.



UNMADE (wt) (COMEDY)

Series about a family of mobsters who try to work in a legitimate business.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Warner Horizon Television and Mark Wolper Productions.

UNTITLED BRIAN HARGROVE SERIES (COMEDY)

A domestic comedy about a low-level judge and her prosecuting attorney husband.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Endemol.

UNTITLED DAVE CAPLAN SERIES (COMEDY)

Valerie Bertinelli stars as a single mother of two who maintains her good humor as she struggles to run a lumber business after her husband walks out on her.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Sony Pictures Television.

UNTITLED JONATHAN MURRAY / GIL GOLDSCHEIN PROJECT (COMEDY/REALITY)

Middle-aged men return to their fraternities.

Premiere Date: Not announced.



UNTITLED SIMMONS / HARVEY SHOW (COMEDY)

Joey "Run" Simmons stars in a comedy series.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Russell Simmons.