TBS Strategic Opportunities - October 2007

IN DEVELOPMENT



PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

BIG TOW (ANIMATED COMEDY)

Follows the life of J.D. Biggs, a small-town Tennessee single dad and local hero who runs a towing company.

Premiere Date: Not announced.Produced by Sony Pictures Television / Tantamount.

FRAT HOUSE (wt) (COMEDY)

Late night comedy about three middle-aged guys played by Bret Ernst, Theo Von and Bert Kreischer who long for their old frat house days.

Premiere Date: Not announced.Produced by Bumim-Murray.

THE GAME OF LIFE (SITCOM)

Follows four Pittsburgh friends as they reunite in their early 30s, only to discover life didn't turn out quite as planned.

Premiere Date: Not announced.Produced by Sony Pictures Television.

LOPEZ TONIGHT (wt) (TALK)

George Lopez hosts a latenight talk show that attempts to break out of the box with an outdoor street party scene, celebrity visits, live music and comedy acts, and no desk.

Premiere Date: November 2009, Monday - Thursday strip.Produced by 2.2 Productions / ParaMedia / Telepictures Productions / Warner Horizon Television..



JENNY HUNTER PROJECT (COMEDY)

Sketch comedy series.

Premiere Date: Not announced.Produced by TBS.



MATCH GAME (GAME)

A new version of the long-running game show from the '70s.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Late night pilot. Produced by FremantleMedia North America.

NATIONAL BANANA ALREADY IN PROGRESS (COMEDY)

Sketch show from Jerry Zucker.

Premiere Date: Not announced.

NAKED ON THE PAGE (COMEDY)

Sitcom based on Jane Ganahl's memoir Naked on the Page: The Misadventures of My Unmarried Midlife.

Premiere Date: Not announced.



NEIGHBORS FROM HELL (ANIMATED COMEDY)

The Hellman family has been sent to Earth and disguised as normal suburbanites in order to help humans avoid winding up in Hell.

Premiere Date: 2009/2010 season. 10 x 30. Fox TV Animation and Dreamworks Animation.

NIGHT ON THE TOWNSEND (COMEDY)

Sketch/variety show with Robert Townsend starring, executive producing, writing and directing.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Late night series. Produced by Robert Townsend.



OFF THE ROAD WITH ANDREW DALY (COMEDY)

Daly plays a field reporter who travels the country.

Premiere Date: Not announced.Produced by TBS.

SOUTHERN SKETCH SHOW (LATE NIGHT COMEDY)

Sketch comedy series that is filmed in Austin, TX with the flavor of the cosmopolitan South.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by TBS.



STAY TOONED (wt) (COMEDY)

Features animated shorts as seen through the eyes of three animated "viewers" who surf for entertainment through their cable spectrum.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Late night pilot.Produced by Icebox 2.0.

THE TBS COMEDY ROADSHOW (LATE NIGHT VARIETY)

Latenight show hosted by Harland Williams offers a modern take on vaudeville, traveling to historic vaudeville theatres and showcasing local talent in a mixture of stand-up comedy, novelty acts, musical performances, short-form videos and animated shorts.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by TBS.



THE VERY FUNNY SHOW (COMEDY)

A half-hour, late-night standup series hosted by Tim Meadows features performances by 30 fresh comedic talents, all filmed at the Zanies Comedy Club in Chicago during the Festival.

Premiere Date: November 2009. Produced by TBS.

TOP TEN (REALITY)

Comedians compete in this reality show.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Mac Cow Productions.





UNMADE (wt) (COMEDY)

Series about a family of mobsters who try to work in a legitimate business.

Premiere Date: Not announced.Produced by Warner Horizon Television and Mark Wolper Productions.

UNTITLED BRIAN HARGROVE SERIES (COMEDY)

A domestic comedy about a low-level judge and her prosecuting attorney husband.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Endemol.

UNTITLED DAVE CAPLAN SERIES (COMEDY)

Valerie Bertinelli stars as a single mother of two who maintains her good humor as she struggles to run a lumber business after her husband walks out on her.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Sony Pictures Television.



UNTITLED HENSON SKETCH SHOW (COMEDY)

Sketch comedy show using puppets from the Jim Henson Company.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Late night series.

UNTITLED JAMIE FOXX SHOW (COMEDY)

Late night sketch/variety show with Jamie Foxx.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Jamie Foxx.



UNTITLED JONATHAN MURRAY / GIL GOLDSCHEIN PROJECT (COMEDY/REALITY)

Middle-aged men return to their fraternities.

Premiere Date: Not announced.



UNTITLED SIMMONS / HARVEY SHOW (COMEDY)

Joey "Run" Simmons stars in a comedy series.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Russell Simmons.



WEE HOURS (SKETCH COMEDY)

This slice-of-life sketch comedy employs the talents of the Second City comedy troupe to tell stories of Chicagoans during the wee hours of midnight to 6AM.

Premiere Date: Not announced.