TBS Performance/Schedule Analysis - June 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of July 25, 2009)

CURRENT AND SIGNATURE PRIMETIME PROGRAMMING



THE BILL ENGVALL SHOW (SITCOM)

Engvall gives a humorous look at parenting in the modern world, playing a family counselor who struggles to figure out his own family issues.

Status: 3rd season returning in July (new Saturday night timeslot). Produced by: Parallel Entertainment and TBS

FAMILY GUY (SITCOM)

Animated series about a dysfunctional family and a talking dog. (Off Fox.)

Status: On TBS'(Tm) primetime schedule. Produced by: 20th Century Fox



FRIENDS (SITCOM)

Sitcom about group of friends in New York City. (Off NBC.)

Status: On TBS'(Tm) primetime schedule. Produced by: Warner Brothers Television

MEET THE BROWNS (SITCOM)

Tyler Perry sitcom based on the movie and play of the same name.

Status: On TBS'(Tm) primetime schedule. Produced by: The Tyler Perry Company / Debmar-Mercury LLC

MY BOYS (SITCOM)

Ensemble comedy set in Chicago explores the dating life of a group of single friends.

Status: Third season premiered March 31. Produced by: Sony Pictures Television / Pariah

MY NAME IS EARL (SITCOM)

Sitcom follows a man who wins a small lottery, has an epiphany and sets out to right all the wrongs from his past. (Off NBC)

Status: On TBS'(Tm) primetime schedule. Produced by: 20th Century Fox Television



THE OFFICE (SITCOM)

Sitcom follows the daily interactions of a group of idiosyncratic office employees via a documentary film crew's cameras. (Off NBC)

Status: On TBS'(Tm) primetime schedule. Produced by: Universal Studios Media / Reveille



TYLER PERRY'S HOUSE OF PAYNE (SITCOM)

Syndicated sitcom focused on a multigenerational working-class family.

Status: Repeats currently on TBS primetime. Produced by: Debmar-Mercury LLC / The Tyler Perry Company





JUNE 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS

MEET THE BROWNS, FAMILY GUY, HOUSE OF PAYNE, MY NAME IS EARL

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:



TBS runs original and off-net sitcoms in back-to back one or two hour blocks from Monday to halfway through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday start out with sitcoms that lead into a movie. Weekend prime was all movies, but this month was the Comedy Festival Special and next month brings THE BILL ENGVALL SHOW on Saturday nights.



UPCOMING PREMIERES:

THE BILL ENGVALL SHOW (third season): Saturdays in July

LOPEZ TONIGHT: November, Monday - Thursday at 11PM.



RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison:

June 2009 vs. June 2008(% Change)

HH M18-49 W18-49

Monday 8-11pm 5% 15% -4%

Tuesday 8-11pm -3% 3% -1%

Wednesday 8-11pm -2% -10% 8%

Thursday 8-11pm -31% -35% -18%

Friday 8-11pm -11% 13% -20%

Saturday 8-11pm 1% 8% 2%

Sunday 8-11pm -28% -8% -30%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm -10% -3% -9%



Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

After an under-performing May, TBS made up some ground in June, but the network is still not up to its previous levels. We gave TBS a pass last month, given the competition from sister network TNT's wall-to-wall NBA play-off coverage, but June wasn't really TBS'(Tm) month either. TBS doesn't peak in the summer months like most of the top-rated cable networks; the net doesn't typically offer new programming for audiences to sample in the summer, when the sampling is easy.

Compared to last month, when viewing was at a record low, core men 18-49 ratings rebounded with a 15% increase this June, while women 18-49 ratings fell an additional 4%. But ratings still aren't quite where they were; average primetime ratings fell 3% for men 18-49 and 9% for women 18-49 compared to last year's ratings.

Male-skewing Mondays are all about FAMILY GUY from 8-10P and MY NAME IS EARL at 10P and 10:30P, and have been for quite some time. FAMILY GUY remains the dominant force on TBS'(Tm) line-up. With 10 runs per week it starts out the night every Monday, Tuesday and Friday. It remains the highest rated program among those all-important men 18-49. Typically, as FAMILY GUY goes, so goes TBS, and this month was no exception. Total program ratings vs. last year were flat, while ratings vs. May '09 were up moderately for men. EARL is not holding up as well, showing modest declines among men and a 15% ratings drop among women.

Tuesdays are TBS'(Tm) best-rated night for men, with the sitcom line-up of FAMILY GUY and THE OFFICE. With MY BOYS out of the picture, men 18-49 ratings for the night rebounded by jumping 24% vs. last month, and they held steady vs. last year. However, THE OFFICE does continue to erode, with an 11% M18-49 ratings drop vs. last year.

Wednesdays were the only night with substantial growth among women. Wednesday is Tyler Perry night on TBS, with HOUSE OF PAYNE and MEET THE BROWNS. Both programs put up new episodes this month, and women 18-49 audiences grew 22% vs. May. While the night is still dominated by female viewers, men 18-49 ratings grew by 51% vs. May, putting Wednesdays as the third highest-rated night among men this month.

Compared to year ago, Thursdays are showing some signs of trouble. It was the only night to show double-digit declines among both men and women. Both FRIENDS and the movie dropped audience vs. June '09. It is the lowest rated night for households and men 18-49 and the second lowest for women.

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are mostly all about the movies. The Friday night FAMILY GUY movie lead-in has been helping the night start out younger and more male. Sometimes TBS takes advantage of this by scheduling appropriate movies, like Con Air. In the last week of June TBS scheduled some COMEDY FESTIVAL specials throughout the weekend, plus THE WORLD'S FUNNIEST COMMERCIALS, 2009. The annual FUNNIEST COMMERCIALS runs did well, but movies tended to top the COMEDY FESTIVAL specials.



PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

In July, TBS ordered 20 additional episodes of TYLER PERRY'S HOUSE OF PAYNE, taking the sitcom's total number of episodes to 172. Originally premiering in 2006 with 10 episodes, TBS followed the successful test-run with an order for 90 more episodes, then two more orders of 26 episodes each, plus this current order. HOUSE OF PAYNE is owned by Perry, licensed by TBS and distributed by Debmar-Mercury. MEET THE BROWNS was licensed from Debmar-Mercury using the same business model.

ARE WE THERE YET?, which is loosely based on the movie of the same name, was ordered from Debmar-Mercury using the same business model as HOUSE OF PAYNE and MEET THE BROWNS. The sitcom is set to launch with 10 test episodes in June 2010, with the potential to add an additional 90 eps.

A TV-exclusive 13-title movie package was picked up from Warner Bros. In May 2009. Titles include Terminator Salvation (for TNT), Watchmen, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Gran Torino, The Hangover, The Informant and Sherolock Holmes. Each movie will air about 30 months after their theatrical releases, putting the start date at the end of 2011.

A Lionsgate deal was announced in April 2009, that will give TNT and TBS first network TV rights to The Bank Job, Transporter 3 and Crank: High Voltage, and more importantly for TBS, Tyler Perry movies Madea Goes to Jail and The Family That Preys in 2010 / 2011. Second-window rights were purchased for Disaster Movie and My Best Friend's Girl.

TNT and TBS signed up for theatrical prebuys for cable rights to New Line and Picturehouse titles: The Women,Journey to the Center of the Earth, 17 Again and Four Christmases.

TBS signed a Lionsgate deal valued between $8 and $10 million, which also included pre-buys. Titles include Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns (begins 2010) and Larry the Cable Guy's Witless Protection (begins 2010), allowing TBS to lock in those franchises. Other titles include Lord of War and In the Mix, which will become available this spring.

At the end of February '08, TBS and TNT completed a big movie purchase from WB. Among the titles likely to appear on TBS are Get Smart and Yes Man. TBS will be able to start running Ant Bully in June. The rest of the movies will trickle in to the two networks throughout 2010 and 2011.

A $12 million Lionsgate movie package was sold to TBS and sister network TNT, and includes titles such as Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married and Daddy's Little Girls, Bernie Mac's Pride and Bill Engvall's Delta Force.

Rush Hour 3 from New Line begins airing in 2010, Fracture begins in 2009.



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

No recent announcements.



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

No recent announcements.