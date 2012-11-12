TBS Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Monday night starts the week with a FAMILY GUY stack, and Tuesday follows with a stack of THE BIG BANG THEORY. The two programs mix it up on Wednesday and Thursday nights with FAMILY GUY leading into THE BIG BANG THEORY, which is in place at 10:30 to give CONAN the biggest lead-in possible. TBS original comedies run on Thursday nights as well, when they are running. Friday through Sunday were all about movies on TBS for years, but now Tyler Perry programming brings women and African-American viewers to the network on Fridays, after getting the boot from its long-standing home on Wednesday nights. THE BIG BANG THEORY has staked a claim to yet another night – Saturday – where it runs from 8PM to 10PM each week.

OCTOBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

LIVE + SAME DAY PRIMETIME RATINGS COMPARISON October 2012 vs. October 2011 (% Change)

OCTOBER 2012: If it’s October it means post-season baseball at TBS. The long-standing franchise changes the face of TBS for two or three weeks a year as millions of older men catch the end of baseball season. Or at least the beginning of the end; The World Series still airs on the broadcast nets. The vast majority of baseball viewers rarely stick around for TBS programming when the baseball ends. Numbers return back to normal levels later in the evening, on other days of the week, and in future months. Still, TBS and Turner view the franchise as a strong promotional vehicle, using it to help launch CONAN a couple of years back, among numerous other high-profile programming on both TBS and TNT. TBS must like the deal, because it just re-upped for an eight-year extension, ensuring post-season MLB will be on TBS through 2021.

In the works at TBS is the launch of THE WEDDING BAND on Saturday (the back-burner of premiere nights) November 10, and then KING OF THE NERDS and COUGAR TOWN in January.

After the baseball, there were two post post-season weeks left on TBS in October, and still a lot of programming to be found. But first, a nod to the programmers who scheduled a couple of Yankees-themed Seinfelds following the Yankees v Tigers game on the 17th. The Seinfeld ep. was the best-rated telecast (households) of the month behind baseball, setting an example of what can happen with some smart scheduling synergy.

As always, the regular programming on TBS was driven by THE BIG BANG THEORY. The program continues to hold audience, up over 20% vs. last year and down in the single digits vs. last month. Among women 18-49, THE BIG BANG THEORY pulled eight of the ten top-rated telecasts of the month, including the number one slot. Two Yankees/Tigers ALCS games rounded out the list.

FAMILY GUY resumed its slide. After hitting a plateau this summer, it was down 7% on core men 18-49 vs. both last month and last year.

On Friday nights FOR BETTER OR WORSE took over the whole 8-10PM slot, and the extra encores brought down the program average vs. last month. The extra encores in the 8PM hour also underdelivered the program they replaced, HOUSE OF PAYNE.

Movies were way down in the program rankers. Top titles for the month include 300 (#52) Shooter (#53 ) and Talladega Nights (#79) among men and Madea Goes to Jail (#32) and Meet the Fockers (#49) for women.