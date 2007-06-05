Sundance Channel Press Releases 2006

DECEMBER 11, 2006

SUNDANCE CHANNEL HONORS THE LATE ROBERT ALTMAN ON DECEMBER 23RD

TANNER ON TANNER, The Long Goodbye, Vincent and Theo and The Player To Air Tribute to be narrated by Brian Williams

New York, December 11, 2006 - On Saturday, December 23 beginning at 1pm, Sundance Channel will broadcast a selection of Robert Altman television programs and films in tribute to the iconic director who passed away in Los Angeles on November 20, 2007. Sundance Channel will also air a short montage of Altman's work narrated by NBC News Anchor & Managing Editor, Brian Williams. The programming block will feature the television series Altman created with Garry Trudeau (DOONESBURY) TANNER ON TANNER, starring Michael Murphy and Cynthia Nixon; the landmark 1973 film The Long Goodbye starring Elliot Gould; the 1990 biopic Vincent and Theo starring Tim Roth, and the 1992 movie industry parody The Player with Tim Robbins.

"Robert Altman's work, aside from being enormously entertaining, has always been timely, intelligent and extremely relevant politically. He will be deeply missed, and I am honored to have the chance to pay tribute to him alongside Sundance Channel," said Williams.

Sundance Channel President and CEO Larry Aidem commented, "Robert Altman was a great friend to Sundance Channel, and we feel incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to work with him on several occasions. His love of filmmaking was unrivaled, and we hope that this small tribute will honor his iconic work in the way he would have liked - through the timeless and intimate narrative of his films."

The schedule for the tribute to Robert Altman is as follows:

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2007

1 - 3pm

TANNER ON TANNER (2004)

The 2004 Sundance Channel original series, TANNER ON TANNER revisits the principal characters from Robert Altman and Garry Trudeau's groundbreaking 1988 television series TANNER 88. This four-part series of half-hour episodes follows documentary filmmaker Alex Tanner (played by Cynthia Nixon) on her quest to probe the very soul of the modern politician. As Alex and her father, former candidate Jack Tanner (Michael Murphy), interview present day political figures, the documentary approach of TANNER ON TANNER blurs the boundary between the factual and the dramatic. Part political satire, part wry portrait of an independent filmmaker TANNER ON TANNER both sends up and salutes the worlds of politics and documentary filmmaking.

3pm

The Long Goodbye (1973)

After M*A*S*H and McCabe and Mrs. Miller, Robert Altman took on Raymond Chandler's classic L.A. thriller, transporting it from the dark mean streets of the '40s to the sun-drenched freeways of the '70s. Elliott Gould plays honor-bound private dick Philip Marlowe in a screenplay by Leigh Brackett (who also worked on another Chandler film, Howard Hawks'sThe Big Sleep). Now widely considered a landmark film of the early '70s, The Long Goodbye is a devastating commentary on changes in American values and one of Altman's best.

5pm

Vincent and Theo (1990)

In an unusual departure from the ironic ensemble dramas for which he is best known, filmmaker Robert Altman offers this intimate look at the life of the post-impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh (Tim Roth) and his long, supportive - yet exhausting - relationship with his art-gallery manager brother Theo (Paul Rhys). Altman and screenwriter Julian Mitchell consider the relationship between art and commerce while movingly capturing the humor, love and pain that enlivened the intense familial bond between the two brothers. "More than art appreciation, [Vincent & Theo] is a treasure in its own right, unframed and arcing in the projector's light" - The Washington Post.

7:30pm

The Player (1992)

Based on Michael Tolkin's revealing Hollywood murder mystery, Robert Altman's film stars Tim Robbins as Griffin Mill, a workaholic movie exec who kills a writer he believes is threatening him. Though convinced the authorities are about to snap on the handcuffs, and suffering a sweaty paranoia that begins to interfere with the intricate politicking of his work, he becomes involved with his victim's girlfriend (Greta Scacchi), who may also be onto him. Cameos from countless famous faces (Angelica Huston, Burt Reynolds, Lyle Lovett, John Cusack, Gary Busey) and a sharp awareness of the movie industry make this a fun, smart, edgy film.

Robert Altman was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1925. During his long and illustrious career he directed more than thirty feature films. He received five Academy Award(r) nominations for Best Director (Gosford Park, Short Cuts, The Player, M*A*S*H*, and Nashville), and three for Best Film (Gosford Park, M*A*S*H*, and Nashville). He was the recipient of an Honorary Academy Award at the 78th Academy Awards presentation on March 5, 2006.

Under the creative direction of Robert Redford, Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers seeking something different. Bold, uncompromising and irreverent, Sundance Channel offers audiences a diverse and engaging selection of films, documentaries, and original programs, all unedited and commercial free. Launched in 1996, Sundance Channel is a venture of NBC Universal, Showtime Networks Inc. and Robert Redford. Sundance Channel operates independently of the non-profit Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival, but shares the overall Sundance mission of encouraging artistic freedom of expression. Sundance Channel's website address is www.sundancechannel.com. Photos are available at the Sundance Channel press site press.sundancechannel.com.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER, 27, 2006

January 2007 Highlights

Festival Programming- Featuring Festival Dailies 1/19-1/28 at 9pm followed by 9:30pm festival feature film/doc followed by a SFF short and repeat of Festival Dailies. See the film line-up below and refer to the prime grid for details and shorts:

Fri, 1/19: CHRYSTAL

Sat, 1/20 THE MOTORCYCLE DIARIES

Sun, 1/21: LOGGERHEADS

Mon, 1/22: NEW YORK DOLL

Tue, 1/23: DEAR WENDY

Wed, 1/24: DOWN TO THE BONE

Thu, 1/25: IT'S ALL ABOUT LOVE

Fri, 1/26: THE MOTEL

Sat, 1/27: HOOP DREAMS

Sun, 1/28: SERIES 7: THE CONTENDERS

Festival Dailies will air as follows: The show will be scheduled in a 30 minute block. Each episode premieres at 9pm, repeats following the SFF feature that night (between 11pm and 12:30am), and encores the following day at 7am, 11am and 3:30pm.

All episodes air in marathons as follows: Sunday, January 28th starting at 4:30pm leading up to the final episode and Saturday, February 3 starting at 7am.

ONE PUNK UNDER GOD (6 episodes) (OP): Wednesdays at 9pm. The show will be scheduled in a 30 minute block. The pattern follows: Wednesdays at 9pm and 12am, Fridays at 2am, Saturdays at 12:30am (approx), Sundays at 2pm, Mondays at 8:30pm and Tuesdays at 6pm. Three premiere episodes this month.

NOTE: Pre-emptions: January, 24 at 9pm and Saturday, January 27 at 12:30am due to Festival Dailies.

OFFICE TIGERS (4 episodes) (OP): All episodes will air in a marathon on Monday, January 1 starting at 6pm.

ICONOCLASTS (Season 2) (6 episodes) (OP): Thursdays at 9pm. The show will be scheduled in a 45 minute block. The pattern follows: Thursdays at 9pm and 12am, Fridays at 6pm, Saturdays at 2pm, Sundays at 11am, Mondays at 11pm and Wednesdays at 1am. All encore episodes this month (first round of encores).

NOTE: Pre-emptions: Thursday, January 25 at 9pm, Sunday, January 21 at 11am and Sunday, January 28 at 11am and Monday, January 22 at 11pm due to Festival Dailies.

CITY OF MEN (Season 3) (5 episodes) (Acq): Tuesdays at 9pm. The show will be scheduled in a 45 minute block. The pattern follows: Tuesdays at 9pm and 2:30am, Wednesdays at 2am and Saturdays at 12am. All encore episodes this month.

NOTE: Pre-emptions: Tuesday, January 23 at 9pm, Saturday, January 20 at 12am and Saturday, January 27 at 12am due to Festival Dailies.

KATH & KIM (Season 3) (8 episodes) (Acq): Fridays at 9pm. The show will be scheduled in a 30 minute block. The play pattern follows: Fridays at 9pm, Sundays at 3pm and 9:30pm and Tuesday at 6:30pm through January 9. All encore episodes this month (reprise of season 3).

Mia Farrow Double Feature: Saturday, January 6 at 3pm two films starring a young Mia Farrow as follows:

3pm SECRET CEREMONY

5pm THE PUBLIC EYE

Asia Extreme: Sunday nights at 12am a fantastic film from the Far East as follows:

1/7 SYMPATHY FOR MR. VENGEANCE

1/14 BAD GUY

1/21 SAMARITAN GIRL

1/28 PHONE

MIDNIGHT SNACK: Fridays at 12am. Alan Cumming hosts.

1/5 STRYKER

1/12 IT'S ALL GONE PETE TONG

1/19 SOUTHERN BELLES

1/26 MONSTERTHURSDAY

HANGOVER THEATER: Saturdays and Sundays at 12pm:

Sat, 1/6 BOOM!

Sat, 1/13 TO WONG FOO, THANKS FOR EVERYTHING, JULIE NEWMAR

Sat, 1/20 DEAD MEN DON'T WEAR PLAID

Sat, 1/27 SECRET CEREMONY

Sun, 1/7 HAIL, HAIL ROCK 'N' ROLL

Sun, 1/14 CHARLEY VARRICK

Sun, 1/21 PICCADILLY JIM

Sun, 1/28 THE PUBLIC EYE (1972)

DOCday: Weekly DOCday premiere titles have been scheduled at 9pm as follows:

1/1 UNFOLDING FLORENCE

1/8 SHAKESPEARE BEHIND BARS

1/15 BALLETS RUSSES

1/22 NEW YORK DOLL (9:30pm as part of Festival Programming)

1/29 THE LIBERACE OF BAGHDAD

PRIME TIME PREMIERES:

Mon, 1/1 9pm UNFOLDING FLORENCE

Mon, 1/1 12am SCARFACE

Tue, 1/2 10pm HAPPY CAMPERS

Wed, 1/3 6:30pm THE DAY OF THE JACKAL (1973)

Thu, 1/4 10pm HAVOC

Sat, 1/6 8pm SIMPLE MEN

Sat, 1/6 10pm 11:14

Mon, 1/8 9pm SHAKESPEARE BEHIND BARS

Wed, 1/10 10pm WATERLAND

Sat, 1/13 10pm MY BIG FAT INDEPENDENT MOVIE

Mon, 1/15 9pm BALLETS RUSSES

Fri, 1/19 9:30pm CHRYSTAL

Sat, 1/20 9:30pm THE MOTORCYCLE DIARIES

Sun, 1/21 9:30pm LOGGERHEADS

Mon, 1/22 9:30pm NEW YORK DOLL

Tue, 1/23 9:30pm DEAR WENDY

Wed, 1/24 9:30pm DOWN TO THE BONE

Fri, 1/26 9:30pm THE MOTEL

Sat, 1/27 9:30pm HOOP DREAMS

Sun, 1/28 9:30pm SERIES 7: THE CONTENDERS

Mon, 1/29 9pm THE LIBERACE OF BAGHDAD

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2007

SUNDANCE CHANNEL SALUTES 2007 SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL JANUARY 19TH - 28TH, 2007



10 Days of Sundance Favorites With Daily Reports From Park City Feature Film Lineup Includes Seven U.S.Television Premieres

New York, NY, November 17, 2006 - Viewers looking to stay connected to the Sundance Film Festival from their living-rooms, need look no further than Sundance Channel and sundancechannel.com. Sundance Channel spotlights the annual Sundance Film Festival in January as it presents exclusive coverage of the 2007 festival in Park City, Utah alongside a wide-ranging lineup of narrative and documentary features and shorts from past Festivals. Airing concurrently with the 2007 Sundance Film Festival, 10 DAYS OF SUNDANCE captures the unfolding excitement of the world's premiere independent film festival while underscoring the basis of that preeminence: the films and the filmmakers. 10 DAYS OF SUNDANCE airs from January 19 to 28, 2007, with programming beginning daily at 9pm EST.

Sundance Channel is available on digital cable, including video on demand, and satellite through out the U.S.; log on to sundancechannel.com for the complete schedule. Also on www.sundancechannel.com will be exclusive festival content including insider blogs, interviews with actors, filmmakers and festival participants, photo galleries, and video packages; all of which will be updated daily between January 19 and 28, 2007.

Each night of Sundance Channel's 2007 Sundance Film Festival coverage kicks off with FESTIVAL DAILIES, a daily program produced onsite in Park City, Utah. Hosted for a second consecutive year by actor/comic Whitney Cummings (BEST WEEK EVER, PUNK'D) with interviews by writer/film festival programmer Cameron Bailey, FESTIVAL DAILIES features up-to-the-minute coverage of the 2007 Festival and offers a first look at many films that will hit theaters later in the year. The shows will also provide an insider's perspective on what goes on behind the scenes in Park City. The program's individual segments include "The Word," a journalist's rundown on daily industry news, and "Filmmaker Profiles," interviews with filmmakers whose work is screening at the Festival. FESTIVAL DAILIES airs as a nightly half-hour program on Sundance Channel from January 19th to 28th 2007, at 9pm ET/PT. FESTIVAL DAILIES will be produced for Sundance Channel by Park City Television.

Following each edition of FESTIVAL DAILIES, the Channel will present a standout a narrative or documentary feature and a short film from previous Festivals. The feature lineup includes a total of seven U.S. television premieres, including: Ray McKinnon's drama Chrystal; Debra Granik's drama Down to the Bone; Thomas Vinterberg's drama Dear Wendy; Tim Kirkman's drama Loggerheads; Michael Kang's comedy The Motel; Walter Salles's Academy® Award-winning drama The Motorcycle Diaries; and Greg Whiteley's documentary New York Doll. Also airing are two Sundance Channel premieres: Steve James's seminal documentary Hoop Dreams, and Daniel Minahan's satire Series 7: The Contenders. Rounding out the lineup is Vinterberg's It's All About Love, an iconoclastic romantic thriller that marked the Danish director's first appearance at the Sundance Film Festival. Feature presentations air nightly from January 19th to 28th 2997, at 9:30pm ET/PT.

The feature and short film lineup for Sundance Channel's 10-day coverage of the 2007 Sundance Film Festival are:

January 19

9pm FESTIVAL DAILIES

9:30pm Chrystal (TV Premiere)

Directed by Ray McKinnon. A gritty drama of regret and redemption, McKinnon's feature debut stars Billy Bob Thornton as Joe, a former drug runner whose criminal ways led to the death of his son. After serving sixteen years in prison, Joe returns home to the Arkansas Ozarks, seeking to make amends with his bereft wife Chrystal (Amy Blount). McKinnon, an accomplished actor (DEADWOOD) co-stars, along with Harry Dean Stanton (Paris, Texas). Screened at the 2004 Sundance Film Festival.

11:20pm Aruba

Directed by Hubert Davis, With domestic violence and drug abuse at home, a young boy can only escape through his imagination. Screened at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival.

January 20

9pm FESTIVAL DAILIES

9:30pm The Motorcycle Diaries (Sundance Channel premiere)

Directed by Walter Salles. Winner of numerous awards, this luminous film follows middle-class 23-year-old medical student Ernesto Guevara (Gael Garcia Bernal) and his traveling companion, Dr. Alberto Granado (newcomer Rodrigo De la Serna), on a nine-month odyssey through South America. Set in 1952 and based partly on Che Guevara's diaries, the film captures the friendship between two bright young men as they awaken to the world around them. Screened at the 2004 Sundance Film Festival; 2005 Academy Award®, Best Original Song; 2005 BAFTA, for Best Film Not in the English Language.

11:40pm Victoria Para Chino

Directed by Cary Fukunaga. A dramatic retelling of the tragic story of nearly 80 undocumented Mexican workers who were discovered in a large refrigerated truck in rural Texas in May 2003. Winner of an Honorable Mention from the Shorts Jury at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival.

January 21

9pm FESTIVAL DAILIES

9:30pm Loggerheads (TV Premiere)

Directed by Tim Kirkman. A moving exploration of family, adoption and the longing for connection, Loggerheads interweaves three stories, each taking place on successive Mother's Day weekends in North Carolina. Making his narrative debut, award-winning documentarian Kirkman (Dear Jesse) directs a superb ensemble that includes Bonnie Hunt (Cheaper by the Dozen), Kip Pardue (Imaginary Heroes), Tess Parker (Tender Mercies), and Chris Sarandon (The Nightmare Before Christmas). Screened at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival.

11:15pm Before Dawn

Directed by Balint Kenyeres. Before dawn, people will rise, and put their hope on the line. Screened at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival.

January 22

9pm FESTIVAL DAILIES

9:30pm New York Doll (TV Premiere)

Directed by Greg Whiteley. A documentary portrait of Arthur "Killer" Kane, who in the early 1970s sported a teased blond hairdo, red lipstick and other femme accoutrements as the bass player for legendary proto-punks The New York Dolls. Whiteley traces Kane's trajectory from rock star notoriety to ordinary-guy obscurity - a journey that turned out to have a few twists left in store. Screened at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival.

10:50pm Dimmer

Directed by Talmage Colley. A gang of blind teenage boys and their life in the bleak rust-belt town of Buffalo, New York. Screened at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival.

January 23

9pm FESTIVAL DAILLIES

9:30pm Dear Wendy (TV Premiere)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg. A mythic American mining town is the setting for the second English-language film from Vinterberg, the wunderkind Danish director of The Celebration. Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot) stars as a disaffected teenager and avowed pacifist who falls head-over-heels in love with antique pearl-handled revolver. Screened at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival.

11:15pm Bugcrush

Directed by Carter Smith

A small-town high school loner's fascination with a dangerously seductive new kid leads him into something much more sinister than he could ever have imagined. Screened at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival.

January 24

9pm FESTIVAL DAILIES

9:30pm Down to the Bone (TV Premiere)

Directed by Debra Granik. Granik's widely acclaimed feature debut is a resolutely non-sensationalized portrait of addiction and recovery. Vera Farmiga (The Departed) stars as Irene, a working-class mother struggling to overcome a cocaine habit; her revelatory performance brought her to the attention of directors Anthony Minghella and Martin Scorsese, both of whom would go on to cast her in their films. Best Director and Special Jury Prize for Acting, 2004 Sundance Film Festival.

11:15pm Through My Thick Glasses

Directed by Pjotr Sapegin. A grandfather regales his granddaughter with stories of his childhood during the war in this animated short. Screened at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival.

January 25

9pm FESTIVAL DAILIES

9:30pm It's All About Love

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg. Vinterberg (The Celebration) goes surreal in this haunting futuristic thriller about clones, ecological disaster and, as the title indicates, love. Clare Danes is a world-famous ice-skater and Joaquin Phoenix is her estranged husband, who discovers a malevolent plan that endangers their lives. Screened at the 2003 Sundance Film Festival.

11:15pm Oedipus

Directed by Jason Wishnow. The story of Oedipus told with fresh produce. Screened at the 2004 Sundance Film Festival.

January 26

9pm FESTIVAL DAILIES

9:30pm The Motel (TV Premiere)

Directed by Michael Kang. Kang's hilariously observed feature debut follows the many trials of Ernest Chin (Jeffrey Chyau) a pudgy 13-year-old Chinese-American boy who lives and works at his family's hot-sheets motel. Blindly careening into puberty, the fatherless Ernest finds an unorthodox advisor in the motel's new guest, Sam Kim (Sung Kang), a charismatic Korean-American whose life is in shambles. Humanitas Prize, 2005 Sundance Film Festival.

10:45pm Sangam

Two men from South Asia meet on a New York subway train. One is seeking the American dream, and in the process has abandoned his family and culture. The other, now disillusioned by material dreams of success, yearns for meaning and memories from his childhood. Screened at the 2004 Sundance Film Festival.

January 27

9pm FESTIVAL DAILIES

9:30pm Hoop Dreams (Sundance Channel Premiere)

Directed by Steve James. This milestone documentary spans six years in the lives of two inner city black teenagers, William Gates and Arthur Agee, gifted basketball players who dream of playing for the NBA. With extraordinary intimacy and honesty, Hoop Dreams follows William and Arthur from the eighth grade, when they are courted by high school coaches from all over Chicago, to their first year in college. Audience Award for Best Documentary, 1994 Sundance Film Festival.

12:20am Slo-mo

Directed by John Krokidas. The story of a struggling writer (Jimmi Simpson) who wakes up to discover his girlfriend has left him and all of New York is speeding along, except for him. Winner of the Audience Award at the Austin Film Festival and the Jury Award at the Atlanta Film Festival. Screened at the 2002 Sundance Film Festival.

January 28

4:30pm-9pm FESTIVAL DAILIES Marathon

9pm New Episode of FESTIVAL DAILIES

9:30pm Series 7: The Contenders (Sundance Channel Premiere)

Directed by Daniel Minahan. A former tabloid television producer, Minahan creates a spot-on replica of reality TV in this pitch-perfect satire. A hit show in its seventh season, The Contenders follows six contestants - including the reigning champion, the very pregnant Dawn Lagarto (Brooke Smith) - as they literally try to eliminate one another. Developed at the Sundance Film Labs. Screened at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival.

11pm Ryan

Directed by Chris Landreth. This Oscar®-winning short presents a haunting true-life portrait of an acclaimed artist Ryan Larkin, who "took an early retirement" and became a panhandler. Screened at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival.

Whitney Cummings covered the 2005 and 2006 Sundance Film Festival for Sundance Channel's FESTIVAL DAILIES and has recently performed stand-up on LAST CALL WITH CATSON DALY. Cummings also was a series regular on VH1's BEST WEEK EVER, and MTV's PUNK'D. She can currently be seen as a series regular on TV Guide Channel's TRAPPED IN TV GUIDE. Later this fall she will appear on ABC's WHAT ABOUT BRIAN, and in 2007 will be seen in the forthcoming films Grizzly Park and 7-10 Split. She can also be seen performing stand up regularly nationwide.

Cameron Bailey is a screenwriter, journalist, broadcaster and film programmer in Toronto. He is an International Programmer for the Toronto Film Festival and reviews film for Toronto's Now magazine and CBC Radio One. For many years he reviewed for the CTV network's breakfast television show Canada AM. He presented international cinema nightly on Showcase Television's The Showcase Revue, and also produced and hosted the interview show FILMAKER on the Independent Film Channel Canada.

Park City Television is an Emmy-award winning FCC licensed TV station that has been broadcasting since 1987 over the air on channel 45 as well as on cable channel 17 throughout Summit County and all the way east to Evanston, Wyoming. Park City Television also broadcasts on Comcast cable channels 3, 60 and 102 in Northern Utah to an additional 1.4 million viewers. Park City Television offers unique programming combining LIVE local broadcasts that focus on local news, local events, entertainment, LIVE music and interviews, weather, sports and a myriad of local interest features. Park City Television is the official TV station of the US Ski Team and US Snowboarding. PCTV is an RSN affiliate.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2007

DOCday PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS: JANUARY 2007



As part of Sundance Channel's annual salute to the Sundance Film Festival, January DOCday programming is devoted to films that have screened at the Festival

January 1 at 9pm e/p

Unfolding Florence: The Many Lives of Florence Broadhurst (U.S. Television Premiere) - Directed by Gillian Armstrong. When Florence Broadhurst, the flame-haired doyenne of Australian interior design, died in a still-unsolved 1977 murder, much about her life - including her age and nationality - was a mystery to those who knew her. Certainly, her wealthy clientele had no idea that the regal socialite had toured Asia and India as a vaudeville star of the 1920s - and that was just one of her many incarnations. In this witty and aptly stylized portrait, director Armstrong (Little Women) follows the path of a bright, audacious woman with a breathtaking talent for reinvention and an unwavering belief in herself and the power of a splashy entrance. Screened at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival. Unfolding Florence: The Many Lives of Florence Broadhurst premieres on January 1 at 9pm.

January 8 at 9pm e/p

Shakespeare Behind Bars (U.S. Television Premiere) - Directed by Hank Rogerson. Rogerson takes us inside a medium-security prison in La Grange, Kentucky for a year of rehearsals and performance by inmates participating in the seventh season of the Shakespeare Behind Bars Project. Coached by volunteer director and former Shakespearean actor Curt Tofteland, the actor/inmates are tackling the Bard's final play, "The Tempest" and have cast themselves in the various roles. With its themes of forgiveness and redemption, the play has particular relevance for the these men, who have committed heinous crimes and who understand they must look into their own lives in order to fully inhabit that characters they have chosen to portray. Screened at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival. Shakespeare Behind Bars premieres on January 8 at 9pm.

January 15 at 9pm e/p

Ballets Russes (U.S. Television Premiere) - Directed by Dayna Goldfine and Dan Geller. Filled with performance footage dating back to the 1930s, this documentary offers an enchanting portrait of the Ballets Russes, the storied 20th Century dance company that invented modern ballet. Founded in turn-of-the century Paris by the legendary Sergei Diaghilev, the Ballets Russes attracted some of the greatest dancers and choreographers of the 20th Century, and its collaborators on set and costume design included Picasso, Matisse, Miro and Dali. The film offers a rare glimpse of this remarkable merging of talent, with insight and juicy anecdotes provided by a host of legendary dancers, including two of the three Russian "baby ballerinas" who captivated Europe in 1932. Screened at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival. Ballets Russes premieres on January 15 at 9pm.

January 22 at 9:30pm e/p

New York Doll (U.S. Television Premiere) - Directed by Greg Whiteley. This winning film tells the story of musician Arthur "Killer" Kane, who sported a teased blond hairdo, red lipstick and other femme accoutrements as the bass player for legendary 70s proto-punks The New York Dolls. After the Dolls self-destructed in 1975, Kane struggled vainly to re-ignite his career while former band-mates like David Johansen and Johnny Thunders continued to record and tour. Whiteley traces Kane's trajectory from rock star notoriety to ordinary-guy obscurity as a born-again Mormon in Los Angeles- a journey that turned out to have quite a few twists left in store. Screened at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival. New York Doll premieres on January 22 at 9:30pm.

January 29 at 9pm e/p

The Liberace of Baghdad (U.S. Television Premiere) - Directed by Sean McAllister. British journalist McAllister traveled to Iraq nine months after the fall of Saddam Hussein with the hope of filming the dictator's trial. But he soon shifted his focus to Samir Peter, once Iraq's most celebrated classical pianist and now the poorly-paid resident entertainment for the Western guests at the heavily fortified hotel where McAllister has taken residence. Filmed over the course of eight months, The Liberace of Baghdad captures Iraq's downward spiral of violence through the eyes of Samir as he worries about his country, his family and, increasingly, his friend McAllister. Special Jury Prize, World Cinema - Documentary, 2005 Sundance Film Festival. The Liberace of Baghdad premieres on January 29 at 9pm.

All Times Listed are Eastern/Pacific.

