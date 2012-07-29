Sundance Channel Network Need

The network wants more noise; somewhat "trashy reality coupled with a social connection" Need women and diversity.

The network has also said they are looking for programs of the moment, where something real is happening and we are seeing it.

*Looking for the pursuit of living a true life, emotional immersion, authenticity and social conversation. Marco Bresaz says “by social conversation, we mean doing shows that are truly about something, shows that tap into larger issues we’re all concerned with in an accessible and entertaining way.”

*“The audience looks for television that engages and adds value to their lives, respects their intelligence while entertaining them.”

*“A great sizzle has great characters, takes you into a unique world or experience, and tells us an interesting story while hitting the key points of our filter.”

