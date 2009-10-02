Style Strategic Opportunities - October 2009
PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:
SOLEIL MOON FRYE(REALITY)
Former child star of Punky Brewster and now a celebrity mom on the web will share her green parenting ideas via her environmentally-friendly children's specialty boutique in Los Angeles.
Premiere Date: TBA
TACKY HOUSE (REALITY)
Style Network finds the tackiest homes in America and has Queer Eye designer Thom Filicia straighten them out in the net's new show.
Premiere Date: 2nd quarter 2010
TIA & TAMERA MOWRY (REALITY)
Former child stars of Sister, Sister relate on how they have transitioned their careers from child stars to adult actresses.
Premiere Date: TBA
MEL B ( REALITY)
Project will follow the former Spice Girl from her busy personal life as wife and mom to her active career as an actress and on-air personality.
Premiere Date: TBA
JERSEYLICIOUS (DOCU-SOAP)
New Jersey stylists with big personalities are the centerpiece for this comedic docu-soap. This one hour series follows the lives of six stylists who work at a hot central New Jersey salon as they dish the latest gossip while styling hair, doing nails, and applying spray tans.
Premiere Date: Spring 2010. Produced by Endemol Ent.
TACKY HOUSE (REALITY)
A new intervention-style series hosted by designer Thom Filicia. Thom and his expert sidekicks will makeover rooms transforming them from tacky to tasteful.
Premiere Date: Spring 2010. Produced by Lynchpin Productions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.