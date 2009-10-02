Style Strategic Opportunities - October 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

SOLEIL MOON FRYE(REALITY)

Former child star of Punky Brewster and now a celebrity mom on the web will share her green parenting ideas via her environmentally-friendly children's specialty boutique in Los Angeles.

Premiere Date: TBA

TIA & TAMERA MOWRY (REALITY)

Former child stars of Sister, Sister relate on how they have transitioned their careers from child stars to adult actresses.

Premiere Date: TBA

MEL B ( REALITY)

Project will follow the former Spice Girl from her busy personal life as wife and mom to her active career as an actress and on-air personality.

Premiere Date: TBA

JERSEYLICIOUS (DOCU-SOAP)

New Jersey stylists with big personalities are the centerpiece for this comedic docu-soap. This one hour series follows the lives of six stylists who work at a hot central New Jersey salon as they dish the latest gossip while styling hair, doing nails, and applying spray tans.

Premiere Date: Spring 2010. Produced by Endemol Ent.

TACKY HOUSE (REALITY)

A new intervention-style series hosted by designer Thom Filicia. Thom and his expert sidekicks will makeover rooms transforming them from tacky to tasteful.

Premiere Date: Spring 2010. Produced by Lynchpin Productions.