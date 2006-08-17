Style Press Releases 2006

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2006



THIRD QUARTER RATINGS INFO STYLE

· The Style Network achieved its highest-rated quarterly performance to date, averaging a .14 HH rating in Total Day. The network gained +8% in Total Day Households versus 3Q05 and delivered 68,000 total viewers on average, boasting a +15% increase over last year.

· Driven by an increase in younger viewers and females, Style garnered significant growth across all key demos, including a +17% ratings increase among both the Adult 18-34 & 18-49 groups.

· Year-to-year growth on Style was also fueled by stronger Daytime and Late Night performances; as well as top-rated telecasts from various series and specials including Clean House, Extreme Makeover, and How Do I Look.

· Style's latest acquisition, Extreme Makeover, has garnered solid performances in various time periods and emerged in 3rd quarter as the 2nd highest-rated series on the network, behind Clean House. Performances this quarter included a winning Labor Day Weekend marathon on September 2nd, with ratings out-pacing the time period by +37% and resulting in the network's 2nd highest-rated week ever.

· Style's 3rd Quarter also saw its highest rated telecasts for the year, coming from a Clean House stunt on August 12th. This stunt included a .50 HH-rated performance from a Clean House airing, which tripled the network's Primetime average, and made it the highest rated telecast on Style for the year-to-date.

###