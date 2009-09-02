Style Performance/Schedule Analysis - September 2009
NETWORK:
Style
NETWORK TAGLINE:
"Before Meets After"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:
24-hour network devoted to fashion, beauty, home, and entertaining.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:
Lifestyle, Beauty, Fashion, Home
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:
Women 25-49. Geared toward the upscale, educated professional female.
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:
66 million
PARENT COMPANY:
Comcast
SISTER NETWORKS:
Comcast Sportsnet, Fearnet, E!, G4, Golf Channel, Versus, Sprout, TV One
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 Main Phone: 323 -954-2400
President: Ted Harbert
EVP, Style Network: Salaam Coleman-Smith
SVP, Development/New Series: Sarah Weidman
SVP, Development: Elaine Bauer-Brooks
SVP, Creative Director: Bear Fisher
SVP, Program Strategy, E! Networks: Cyndi McClellan
VP, Development and New Series: Merah Chung
VP, Production Services, E! and Style: Julie Nemeth
VP, Production Management, E! and Style: Joanne Bornstein
VP, Talent Development & Casting: Jennifer Danska
VP, Current Programming: Renee Simon
VP, Programming & Acquisitions: Katie Ackerman Buchanan
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS
The network does not accept unsolicited materials. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. There is no e-mail submission process.
COMPETITION:
WE, Oxygen, HGTV, DIY, TLC, Fine Living
NETWORK URL:
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:
