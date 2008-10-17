Style Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of November 24, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Women 18-49. Special emphasis on W18-34. Geared toward the young, upscale, educated professional female.



OCTOBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE



TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

EXTREME MAKEOVER, HOW DO I LOOK, CLEAN HOUSE, WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANWYAY, KIMORA, SPLIT ENDS, PETER PERFECT

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Celebrating their tenth anniversary this year, the Channel grew out of the popularity of the fashion and red carpet programming that was on sister channel E! Entertainment Television and quickly made a name for itself with strong original programming. Although there is a lot of lifestyle programming on competing channels Style stands out from the rest because its programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in the fields.

While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. And with their original programs, this has established to cement the channel's relationship with its viewers. Programs like CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?

Not unlike sister network E!, consistent scheduling patterns are sketchy at best. They do blocks of originals stacking, but the theme is not consistent throughout the month. There is no appointment viewing, rather it is the brand that you drop in and out of, like a magazine. You know what you are going to get, you just need to decide if you feel like viewing it at the time. The one thing that it is consistent throughout all of the programming - it is about the "style."

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

SEPTEMBER - OCTOBER 2008:

PREMIERES:

NOVEMBER AND BEYOND:

**November 9th - RUBY

**November 22nd - SPLIT ENDS at 8pm

**December 6th - FAT FREE FIANCES special

**December 7th - LUCKY SHOPS special

**January 3rd - PETER PERFECT

**January 11th - KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE

**March 1st 2009 - RUNNING IN HEELS

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Compared to a year ago last October '07, overall delivery was down -50%.Wednesday and Thursday nights however was up with modest gain in delivery of +13% and +12% respectively.Some of the staple series/franchises were also up from one year ago: CLEAN HOUSE, and INSTANT BEAUTY PAGEANT.

OCTOBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The monthly primetime average for Monday-Sunday in terms of ratings, share and demo delivery was down this month compared to September. Thursday and Saturday nights specifically saw growth however.There was a +13% and +15% increase in overall delivery.And Women 18-49 was up +43% in delivery on Saturday nights.

The network staples showing no signs of erosion continue to be: EXTREME MAKEOVER, SPLIT ENDS, CLEAN HOUSE, WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, KIMORA and HOW DO I LOOK?EXTREME MAKEOVER was down -23% delivery this month and SPLIT ENDS was down -19%. HOW DO I LOOK was also down this month in all key demos.Signature series KIMORA was also down this month, but the series now in season #2 continues to be one of the Channel's highest rated, most acclaimed original series, so this one isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Signature show CLEAN HOUSE and CLEAN HOUSE COMES CLEAN - both down.As was WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY, which was way up in key demos last month was down this month. INSTANT BEAUTY PAGEANT was up +13% in overall delivery. And THE DISH, a magazine style series which focuses on the best and worst of celebrity culture,was up +10% in overall delivery this month as well.But didn't we know this one would have wings on this network - its all about fashion, beauty, guilty pleasures, and must see moments - doesn't this have all the makings of an instant success?

This month again there were lots of stacked programming nights.A particularly good strategy for this network, since so much of their schedule tends to be erratic.Off-net acquisition of BIGGEST LOSER didn't do particularly well this month when it aired again with 2 back-to-back episodes.

There were no other specials to report on this month.Clearly, not a stellar month for the Channel - but we will look forward to November for some new premieres and season premieres to pop up and hopefully spruce up the ratings.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

None announced.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

GLAMOUR'S 50 BEST DRESSED 2008

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

None announced.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

THE BIG PARTY PLANOFF, HOT GUYS WHO COOK, I PROPOSE, INSTANT BEAUTY PAGEANT, PANTRY RAID, ULTIMATE STYLE, DRESS FOR SUCCESS