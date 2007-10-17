Style Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2007

NETWORK OVERVIEW

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: 24-hour network devoted to fashion, beauty, home, and entertaining.



GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Lifestyle, Beauty, Fashion, Home



TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Women 25-49. Geared toward the upscale, educated professional female.





NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 59 million



PARENT COMPANY: Comcast

SISTER NETWORKS:

E! Entertainment Television, QVC, Comcast Spectacor, Comcast SportsNet, The Golf Channel, Versus, PBS Kids Sprout

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Main Phone: 323 -954-2400

President: Ted Harbert



EVP, Style Network: Salaam Coleman-Smith

EP, Development/New Series: Sarah Weidman

SVP, Development: Elaine Bauer-Brooks

VP, Production Services, E! and Style: Julie Nemeth

VP, Production Management, E! and Style: Joanne Bornstein

VP, Talent Development & Casting: Jennifer Danska

VP, Current Programming: Renee Simon

VP, Programming & Acquisitions: Katie Ackerman Buchanan



PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: The network does not accept unsolicited materials. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. There is no e-mail submission process.



COMPETITION: WE, Oxygen, HGTV, DIY, TLC, Fine Living



NETWORK URL:http://www.stylenetwork.com



CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE: http://www.mystyle.com/mystyle/shows/schedule.jsp