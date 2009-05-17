Style Performance/Schedule Analysis - May 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of June 21, 2009)

CURRENT AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMS:

CLEAN HOUSE (REALITY/MAKEOVER)

Each week, one cluttered clan puts itself at the mercy of host Niecy Nash (RENO 911!) and her crew of interior designers and organizers. They decide what stays and, more importantly, what goes--by way of a giant yard sale. Then they turn around and pour the proceeds into a much-needed home makeover.

Status: Currently in its seventh season, Produced by E! Entertainment Television.



CLEAN HOUSE COMES CLEAN (REALITY/MAKEOVER)

Counts down the five most transformed homeowners of all time.

Status: Currently in its third season. Produced by E! Entertainment Television.



DRESS MY NEST (REALITY)

Design guru Thom Filicia shows women how to find their true style""and live in it.

Status: Currently in its fourth season. 19 x 30.



EXTREME MAKEOVER (REALITY/MAKEOVER)

Three people are chosen to receive the makeover of a liftetime which includes: plastic surgery, lasik surgery, cosmetic dentristy, makeup, and fitness.

Status: ABC off network acqusition.

FASHION POLICE (REALITY)

This half-hour series is the ultimate insider's guide to the hottest looks on today's catwalks, red carpets and movie screens.

Status:Produced by E! Entertainment Television and New Harbor Ent.



HOW DO I LOOK? (REALITY)

Every episode features a fashion-impaired victim as he or she gets a makeover from two close friends and one professional stylist.

Status: Produced by Style Network.

I PROPOSE (REALITY)

Behind every dream wedding is the perfect marriage proposal--and don't the gentlemen who bring extraordinary flair and finesse to the occasion deserve their own moment in the spotlight? To celebrate these wizards of romance, Style Network vows to engage hearts.

Status: Produced by Stone and Company Ent.

KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE (REALITY)

An inside look at the glamorous life of devoted mom and Baby Phat creative director Kimora Lee Simmons.

Status:Produced by Style and Stick Figure Prods.

RUBY (REALITY)

In the tradition of "Little People, Big World" comes this unscripted series, which gives viewers a look at life from the perspective of a woman living in Savannah, GA., who happens to weigh 500 pounds.

Status: Season #2 premieres July 2009. Produced by Gay Rosenthal Prods.

SPLIT ENDS (REALITY)

A reality show in which hairstylists swap salons.

Status: Currently in its fourth season. Produced by 44 Prods.





STYLE HER FAMOUS (REALITY)

Every episode features a makeover candidate who fancies the look of one particular star. A select group of experts take over from there, teaching the subject the professional secrets of high-end hair and makeup and taking her shopping for the hottest clothes and accessories.

Status: Produced by Style Network.

WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY? (REALITY)

This revealing reality series digs deep into the hectic lives of party pros as they scout locations, juggle seating charts and dole out tissues to blubbering moms.

Status:Currently in its ninth season. 94+ x 60. Produced by Style Network, True Ent. and Lion Television.



MAY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE



TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

CLEAN HOUSE, CLEAN HOUSE: THE SEARCH FOR THE MESSIEST HOME, WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANWYAY, KIMORA, ON E!, THE DISH, STYLE HER FAMOUS, DRESS MY NEST, HOW DO I LOOK?

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Celebrating their tenth anniversary this year, the channel grew out of the popularity of the fashion and red carpet programming that was on sister channel E! Entertainment Television, quickly making a name for itself with strong original programming. Although there is a lot of lifestyle programming on competing channels, Style stands out from the rest because its programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields.

While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Along with their original programs, CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, their strategy has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

Not unlike sister network E!, consistent scheduling patterns are sketchy at best. They do blocks of originals stacking, but the theme is not consistent throughout the month. There is no appointment viewing, rather it is the brand that you drop in and out of, like a magazine. You know what you are going to get, you just need to decide if you feel like viewing it at the time. The one thing that it is consistent throughout all of the programming - it is all about the "style."

UPCOMING PREMIERES:

RUBY season #2 will premiere on July 5th, 2009

RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison

May 2009 vs May 2008

Yearly % change* H'hold M25-54 F25-54 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm 100% -- 200% --

Tuesday 8-11pm -50% -- 0% --

Wednesday 8-11pm 50% -- 0% 0%

Thursday 8-11pm 0% -- 50% --

Friday 8-11pm 0% -- 50% --

Saturday 8-11pm 0% -- -33% --

Sunday 8-11pm 0% -- 0% 0%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 0% -- 50% 0%

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago May 2008, overall ratings were up.Share fell flat, but delivery was up +10%.Women 25-54 share was up +50%. HOW DO I LOOK? was up +100% share and +29% in delivery. CLEAN HOUSE was up +14% share. And DRESS MY NEST was up +50% in overall delivery from one year ago. All staples for the network that have been able to keep up its ratings year after year.

The monthly primetime average for Monday-Sunday in terms of ratings, share and demo delivery were up substantially this month compared to last month. Overall share was up +100% and delivery was up +44%. Women 18-49 was also up +31% in delivery alone.

Network staples showing no signs of erosion continue to be: DR. 90210, STYLE HER FAMOUS, CLEAN HOUSE, WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, and KIMORA. DR. 90210 was up +25% delivery. STYLE HER FAMOUS was down. But WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY? was up again +14% in overall delivery this month.Signature series KIMORA was off the air this month.

Wednesday nights continued with its stack of signature show CLEAN HOUSE. CLEAN HOUSE was up +38%, and continues to prove that lifestyle, makeover and home improvement still continue to be topics that ring true with this network. Keeping in the vein of makeover, spin-off show CLEAN HOUSE COMES CLEAN was also up +100% share. And adding to the already successful franchise was CLEAN HOUSE: THE SEARCH FOR THE MESSIEST HOME, which has a short lived seven episode commitment premiered on the 20th at 10pm. The premiere delivered high ratings and honed into Style's key demos of Women 18-49.

PETER PERFECT was up again this month, as were ON E! and TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY. ON E! and HOLLYWOOD STORY are shared series with sister network E!. Not hard to believe since the topics profile "A" list celebrities like Heidi Klum, Rachel Ray, and Kimora Lee Simons. E! just recently extended their partnership with Maxim Entertainment for the production of eight hourlong celebrity specials and two half-hour celebrity lifestyle pilots.

The return of DRESS MY NEST, a classic signature show which premiered last month, lost its ratings momentum this month and was down -15% in delivery. Newcomer original series OUTLAW IN-LAWS, which we reported on last month and said we would keep an eye out for this one, actually held its own and was up a modest +4% this month.

Overall, this month's strategy didn't focus on specials as in previous months, but stacks of originals both returning series and new programming.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

SUPERNANNY (exclusive off-net rights/ABC, begins Fall '09)

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

RUBY (season #2)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

