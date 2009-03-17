Style Performance/Schedule Analysis - March 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of April 22, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Women 25-49. Geared toward the upscale, educated professional female.



MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE



TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

DR. 90210, CLEAN HOUSE, WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANWYAY, PETER PERFECT, KIMORA, SPLIT ENDS, RUBY, ON E!, THE DISH

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Celebrating their tenth anniversary this year, the channel grew out of the popularity of the fashion and red carpet programming that was on sister channel E! Entertainment Television, quickly making a name for itself with strong original programming. Although there is a lot of lifestyle programming on competing channels, Style stands out from the rest because its programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields.

While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Along with their original programs, CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, their strategy has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

Not unlike sister network E!, consistent scheduling patterns are sketchy at best. They do blocks of originals stacking, but the theme is not consistent throughout the month. There is no appointment viewing, rather it is the brand that you drop in and out of, like a magazine. You know what you are going to get, you just need to decide if you feel like viewing it at the time. The one thing that it is consistent throughout all of the programming - it is all about the "style."

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

FEBRUARY - MARCH:

PREMIERES:

**March 1st - RUNNING IN HEELS

APRIL AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:



**April 7th - OUTLAW IN-LAWS at 9pm

**April 22nd - DRESS MY NEST

**May 2009 - CLEAN HOUSE: THE SEARCH FOR THE MESSIEST HOME IN THE COUNTRY

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

March: 08-09



Yearly % change* H'hold M25-54 F25-54 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm 0% -- 0% --

Tuesday 8-11pm 0% -- -50% --

Wednesday 8-11pm 0% -- -25% --

Thursday 8-11pm -50% -- -50% --

Friday 8-11pm -50% -- 0% --

Saturday 8-11pm -50% -- 0% --

Sunday 8-11pm -50% -- 0% --

MTWTFSS 8-11pm -50% -- 0% --

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago March 2008, overall ratings were down.Share was down -50% and delivery was -14%.Women 18-49 were also down.THE MOVIES WE LOVE franchise was up +50% share with Women 18-49 and Women 25-54 from one year ago.

MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The monthly primetime average for Monday-Sunday in terms of ratings, share and demo delivery were down this month compared to last month. Overall share was down -50% and delivery was down -21%. Women 18-49 was also down -20% in delivery.

Network staples showing no signs of erosion continue to be: DR. 90210, SPLIT ENDS, CLEAN HOUSE, WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, and KIMORA. DR. 90210 was down as was SPLIT ENDS. WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY? were down -10% in overall delivery.Signature series KIMORA was also down in all key demos.Even so, KIMORA still is one of the highest rated shows on the network month after month.

Wednesday nights were stacks of signature show CLEAN HOUSE and spin-off show CLEAN HOUSE COMES CLEAN.Even though both shows were down this month, lifestyle, makeover and home improvement still continue to be topics that ring true with this network. CLEAN HOUSE was the highest rated program on the channel this month.PETER PERFECT which was up last month, was down -17% in overall delivery this month.Magazine style series THE DISH, which focuses on the best and worst of celebrity culture, fell flat for the month.Even ON E! And TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY, shared series with sister network E! were also down.Hard to believe since some of the topics profiled were "Hollywood's Baddest Boyfriends", and "Forbes 20 Celebs Cash Couples". This series is all about the who's who in Hollywood and who's got what!

But the highlight of the month was the series premiere of RUNNING IN HEELS on March 1st.HEELS is a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the people who run fashion magazine Marie Claire.This new series highlights some very real people working behind the scenes of this celebrity driven magazine and celebrates the lives of everyday women.This series had a heavy concentration of female viewers 18-49, and we will keep an eye on this newbie to see hold it performs in future weeks.

And rounding out the week were some "Style Specials" entitled My Celebrity Wedding with the Knot, Married Away, Giuliana and Bill, and Most Outrageous Weddings to name a few. Weddings continue to be a hot topic on this network, as it is with so many of the female oriented network programming.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

SUPERNANNY (exclusive off-net rights/ABC, begins Fall '09)

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

RUBY (season #2)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

THE BIG PARTY PLANOFF, HOT GUYS WHO COOK, I PROPOSE, INSTANT BEAUTY PAGEANT, PANTRY RAID, ULTIMATE STYLE, DRESS FOR SUCCESS, HOW DO I LOOK