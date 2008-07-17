Style Performance/Schedule Analysis - July 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of August 20, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Women 18-49. Geared toward the young, upscale, educated professional female.



JULY 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE



TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

EXTREME MAKEOVER, HOW DO I LOOK, CLEAN HOUSE, WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANWYAY, KIMORA, SPLIT ENDS, PETER PERFECT

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The Style Network, not unlike her sister network E!, has no consistent scheduling patterns. They do blocks of originals stacking, but the theme is not consistent throughout the month. There is no appointment viewing, rather it is the brand that you drop in and out of, like a magazine. You know what you are going to get, you just need to decide if you feel like viewing it at the time.

The one thing that it is consistent throughout all of the programming - it is about the "style."

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

JUNE-JULY:

PREMIERES:

none announced

AUGUST AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**August 16th - INSTANT BEAUTY PAGEANT (Seaosn #3) at 9pm

**August 16th - THE DISH at 10pm

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Compared to a year ago last July '07, overall delivery was up by +9%.Wednesday nights in particular showed some of the most significant growth.Both share and delivery overall was up by as much as +33%.CLEAN HOUSE was up +33% share and +23% delivery from one year ago.

JULY 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The monthly primetime average for Monday-Sunday in terms of ratings, share and demo delivery was up this month compared to June.Overall delivery was up +27% this month.Wednesday and Thursday nights in particular saw significant growth this month.Wednesday nights had +100% increase in overall share and +99% delivery.Thursday nights was up +50% and +63%, respectively.

The network staples showing no signs of erosion continue to be: EXTREME MAKEOVER, SPLIT ENDS, CLEAN HOUSE, WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, KIMORA and HOW DO I LOOK?EXTREME MAKEOVER, CLEAN HOUSE and SPLIT ENDS was up +100% in overall share this month and MAKEOVER was also up +53% in delivery.Style's July 2008 success was propelled by the network's 2nd annual CLEAN HOUSE: The Messiest Home in the Country, which scored the network's title for the most-watched telecast in its history, delivering 837,000 total viewers in its premiere on Wednesday, July 2nd. The show went on to reach a cumulative of nearly 6.9 million unique viewers. (Style press)WHOSE WEDDING was down this month along with KIMORA.And Style's longest-running fashion makeover series HOW DO I LOOK was up +52% delivery.

PETER PERFECT fell flat this month.KIMORA and KIMORA specials were down this month... no doubt this is a temporary glitch, since she has become a staple on this network and a personality in her own right.And of course there are always old stand-by sister network series ON E! which was up +32%..

This month there were lots of stacked programming nights.A particularly good strategy for this network, since so much of their schedule tends to be erratic. There were repeat stand by specials like worthy noting: Glamour 20 Wedding Do's and Don'ts, and Instant Beauty Pageant - which always perform.

And rounding out the month is the Style franchise MOVIES WE LOVE which was up slightly this month, although Style only aired one movie in primetime under this banner Picture Perfect.Then again, we don't think of Style as the go to network for movies - its more for filler at this point than anything else.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Style posted its most-watched month in its history, delivering 126,000 total viewers, up +12% compared to July 2007, marking the network's 37th month of consecutive year on year growth. (Style press 7/29/08)

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

GLAMOUR'S 50 BEST DRESSED 2008

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

None announced.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

THE BIG PARTY PLANOFF, HOT GUYS WHO COOK, I PROPOSE, INSTANT BEAUTY PAGEANT, PANTRY RAID, ULTIMATE STYLE, DRESS FOR SUCCESS