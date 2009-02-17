Style Performance/Schedule Analysis - February 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of March 20, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Women 25-49. Geared toward the upscale, educated professional female.



FEBRUARY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE



TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

EXTREME MAKEOVER, CLEAN HOUSE, WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANWYAY, PETER PERFECT, KIMORA, SPLIT ENDS, RUBY, ON E!, THE DISH

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Celebrating their tenth anniversary this year, the channel grew out of the popularity of the fashion and red carpet programming that was on sister channel E! Entertainment Television, quickly making a name for itself with strong original programming. Although there is a lot of lifestyle programming on competing channels, Style stands out from the rest because its programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields.

While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Along with their original programs, CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, their strategy has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

Not unlike sister network E!, consistent scheduling patterns are sketchy at best. They do blocks of originals stacking, but the theme is not consistent throughout the month. There is no appointment viewing, rather it is the brand that you drop in and out of, like a magazine. You know what you are going to get, you just need to decide if you feel like viewing it at the time. The one thing that it is consistent throughout all of the programming - it is all about the "style."

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

JANUARY - FEBRUARY:

PREMIERES:

**January 3rd - PETER PERFECT at 9pm

**January 11th - KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE

**March 1st 2009 - RUNNING IN HEELS

MARCH AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**May 2009 - CLEAN HOUSE: THE SEARCH FOR THE MESSIEST HOME IN THE COUNTRY

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

February: 08-09



Yearly % change* H'hold M25-54 F25-54 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm 0% -- -- --

Tuesday 8-11pm -- -- -- --

Wednesday 8-11pm 30% -- 20% --

Thursday 8-11pm -- -- -- --

Friday 8-11pm 0% -- -- --

Saturday 8-11pm -8% -- 0% --

Sunday 8-11pm -- -- 20% --

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 0% -- -- --

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago February 2008, overall ratings fell flat, yet delivery was up +11%. Thursday and Sunday nights were particularly strong with increases of share by +100%. Women 18-49 were up a modest +4% delivery overall. Some of the staple series/franchises were also up from one year ago: CLEAN HOUSE, CLEAN HOUSE COMES CLEAN, and KIMORA.

FEBRUARY 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The monthly primetime average for Monday-Sunday in terms of ratings, share and demo delivery were down slightly this month compared to last month, January. Overall share fell flat and delivery was down -6%. Women 18-49 was also down, -10% in delivery.

Network staples showing no signs of erosion continue to be: EXTREME MAKEOVER, SPLIT ENDS, CLEAN HOUSE, WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, and KIMORA. EXTREME MAKEOVER was up +14% in delivery, while SPLIT ENDS was down -8%. WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY? also was down significantly this month in all key demos, as was signature series KIMORA.Even so, KIMORA still is one of the highest rated shows on the network month after month. KIMORA is exactly the kind of show that the new direction of the network is going. WE's programming is becoming more character and story-driven.

RUBY was down this month -40% in overall delivery.However, even so, series like KIMORA and RUBY place a greater emphasis on the life changes and issues of ordinary women, which has helped the network draw record numbers of viewers overall.Wednesday nights were stacks of signature show CLEAN HOUSE. CLEAN HOUSE was down -7%. While its spin-off show CLEAN HOUSE COMES CLEAN was up +10%. Lifestyle, makeover and home improvement still continue to be topics that ring true with this network.

PETER PERFECT which premiered a new season last month quickly became a Style viewer favorite, and was up this month +9% in delivery.Magazine style series THE DISH, which focuses on the best and worst of celebrity culture, was down.ON E! And TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY, shared series with sister network E! was up slightly.ON E! was up +3% delivery overall.ON E! profiled topics such as "Stars without Make-up", and "Forbes 20 Richest Women in Hollywood". This series is all about the who's who in Hollywood and who's got what!

FASHION POLICE which covered the '09 SAG Awards and '09 GRAMMY awards aired this month.The FASHION POLICE which also airs on E! is a signature staple that has its own following year after year and is fan favorite.There were no additional specials to report on this month. Style continues to keep their schedule by peppering their originals all over the primetime schedule throughout the week, allowing maximum opportunities for their viewers to catch an episode or two.However, they have started to have some consistency this month in their weekend scheduling primetime line-up.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

SUPERNANNY (exclusive off-net rights/ABC, begins Fall '09)

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

RUBY (season #2)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

THE BIG PARTY PLANOFF, HOT GUYS WHO COOK, I PROPOSE, INSTANT BEAUTY PAGEANT, PANTRY RAID, ULTIMATE STYLE, DRESS FOR SUCCES, HOW DO I LOOK