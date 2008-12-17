Style Performance/Schedule Analysis - December 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of January 20, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Women 18-49. Special emphasis on W18-34. Geared toward the young, upscale, educated professional female.



DECEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE



TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

EXTREME MAKEOVER, HOW DO I LOOK, CLEAN HOUSE, WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANWYAY, KIMORA, SPLIT ENDS, RUBY

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Celebrating their tenth anniversary this year, the Channel grew out of the popularity of the fashion and red carpet programming that was on sister channel E! Entertainment Television and quickly made a name for itself with strong original programming. Although there is a lot of lifestyle programming on competing channels Style stands out from the rest because its programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in the fields.

While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. And with their original programs, this has established to cement the channel's relationship with its viewers. Programs like CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?

Not unlike sister network E!, consistent scheduling patterns are sketchy at best. They do blocks of originals stacking, but the theme is not consistent throughout the month. There is no appointment viewing, rather it is the brand that you drop in and out of, like a magazine. You know what you are going to get, you just need to decide if you feel like viewing it at the time. The one thing that it is consistent throughout all of the programming - it is about the "style."

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

NOVEMBER - DECEMBER 2008:

PREMIERES:

**November 9th - RUBY

**November 22nd - SPLIT ENDS at 8pm

**December 6th - FAT FREE FIANCES special

**December 7th - LUCKY SHOPS special

PREMIERES:

JANUARY AND BEYOND:

**January 3rd - PETER PERFECT at 9pm

**January 11th - KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE

**March 1st 2009 - RUNNING IN HEELS

**May 2009 - CLEAN HOUSE: THE SEARCH FOR THE MESSIEST HOME IN THE COUNTRY

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Compared to a year ago last December 2007, overall delivery was up +15%.Monday and Tuesday nights were particularly strong with increases of share by +100%.Women 18-49 was up +49% delivery on Monday nights.Some of the staple series/franchises were also up from one year ago: WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY, and SPLIT ENDS.

DECEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The monthly primetime average for Monday-Sunday in terms of ratings, share and demo delivery was down slightly this month compared to last month, November.Overall share fell flat and delivery was down -10%.Women 18-49 was also down.Monday and Tuesday nights did see growth in delivery by +14% and +11%, respectively.

Network staples showing no signs of erosion continue to be: EXTREME MAKEOVER, SPLIT ENDS, CLEAN HOUSE, WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, and HOW DO I LOOK?EXTREME MAKEOVER was up +13% in delivery.SPLIT ENDS which premiered its second season late last month was down -8% in overall delivery.HOW DO I LOOK? was also down.Signature series KIMORA was on hiatus this month, but newcomer RUBY which also premiered last month was also down in key demos. The debut episodeheld a record performance in households, total viewers and all key demos.Programming execs know that its always hard to keep the momentum of a new original which premieres to stellar ratings - but with a second season ordered already, and still was one of the highest rated programs on the Channel, this one looks like a keeper.

Wednesday nights were stacks of signature show CLEAN HOUSE which fell flat or was down overall, as was its spin-off show CLEAN HOUSE COMES CLEAN.Lifestyle, makeover and home improvement still continue to be topics that ring true with this network.

Weddings, weddings, weddings...a theme that most female oriented networks cover, continue to be a popular favorite with the viewers this month.With programs like WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY, HOW DO I LOOK, and a Martha Stewart Special: Gorgeous and Green Wedding. WEDDING was up +100% share this month as was ON E!, their series that they share with sister network E!ON E! also tapped into the wedding theme this month with an episode that included Wildest Wedding Show Moments. And one of the episodes from the STYLE SPECIAL included topics like Most Outrageous Weddings.STYLE SPECIAL was up +41% in delivery.On December 6th was the premiere of a new special FAT FREE FIANCES.FIANCES was a perfect accompaniment to their wedding/reality programming, highlighting the groom/bride-to-be trying to shed some extra pounds before that special day comes.

Magazine style series THE DISH which focuses on the best and worst of celebrity culture, was down -14% in overall delivery.And TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY also down in the demos.Wrapping up the month, Style continues to keep their schedule by peppering their originals all over the primetime schedule throughout the week, allowing maximum opportunities for their viewers to catch an episode or two.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

None announced.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

SUPERNANNY (exclusive off-net rights/ABC, begins Fall '09)

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

RUBY (season #2)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

THE BIG PARTY PLANOFF, HOT GUYS WHO COOK, I PROPOSE, INSTANT BEAUTY PAGEANT, PANTRY RAID, ULTIMATE STYLE, DRESS FOR SUCCESS