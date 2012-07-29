Style Network Need

The Style Network has a slate of new series in development for the 2011-2012 television season that features a broad range of programming genres, along with new concepts, stars and locales. Included in the mix are weekly series focusing on fitness, organization and fashion, an inspirational family docudrama, a docuseries on expectant mothers preparing to give their children up for adoption, as well as a new half-hour lifestyle topical weekly series.

"We are extremely happy to have assembled this compelling line-up of new programming for our viewers," said Salaam Coleman Smith, President, The Style Network. "While the shows are wide-ranging and diverse, each project is infused with Style’s ‘Before Meets After’ mantra and captures the aspirational and inspirational components of the network’s brand. Style viewers are well-rounded women with lots of different interests, and it is always our goal to find new and exciting ways to look at life, and to share those with our audience."

*Looking for fashion, beauty, celeb style, stylish living (home, design, entertainment, food, travel) and “aspirational” lifestyle. Audience responds to loud, over-the-top characters that are comfortable with their own style.

*When pitching - “explain what elements of the format distinguish your idea from similar formats already in the marketplace.”

*Sizzle Reel tips: Showcase a unique editing style in clip, prove the talent is a “one-of-a-kind, must-have” character, and tease the team enough to leave them wanting more.

"*portions excerpted from Realscreen's pitch guidebook"