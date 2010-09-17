Style Analysis - September 2010

SEPTEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style stands out from other channels mainly due to the fact that their programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Along with their original programs, CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, their strategy has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

Not unlike sister network E!, consistent scheduling patterns are sketchy at best. They do blocks of originals stacking, but the theme is not consistent throughout the month. There is no appointment viewing, rather it is the brand that you drop in and out of, like a magazine. You know what you are going to get, you just need to decide if you feel like viewing it at the time. The one thing that it is consistent throughout all of the programming - it is all about the "style."

SEPTEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / September 2010 vs. September 2009 (% Change)

Compared to a year ago September 2009, overall ratings were down. Share fell flat and delivery was down -10%. Women 18-49 their core demographics were also down. However Sunday nights were up +50% share and +36% in delivery, respectively. Signature programming HOW DO I LOOK? was up +30% in delivery and TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY was up +50% with Women 25-54 share from one year ago.

The monthly primetime averages for ratings, share and demo delivery were on par this month compared to last month. While overall share fell flat, delivery was up +9%. Original series continue to dominate the primetime line-up. Sunday nights, is where most cablers premiere their strongest programming has been no deterent for Style. Sunday, September 5th was the premiere of MEL B.: IT'S A SCARY WORLD and the second season of JERSEYLICIOUS. The 2nd season premiere of Style's hit series Jerseylicious scored its highest numbers among Women 18-34. The season premiere also delivered significant time period gains for the network which is why Sunday night outperformed the rest of the week and was the only night that showed growth. In addition, MEL B: IT'S A SCARY WORLD which followed at 9pm delivered significant gains for the network, drawing over 300,000 Total Viewers, which more than doubled the 3Q10 to-date time period average. (Style press). MEL B. also posted a strong performance among the Women 18-34 demos.

WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY in new episodes and a new season this month was up +18% in overall delivery. Signature show KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE was not on the schedule this month. CLEAN HOUSE, Style's most popular original series, and its spin-off series CLEAN HOUSE: MESSIEST HOUSE continue to draw appointment-viewing ratings despite being this month.

THE DISH was down -3%. THE MOVIES WE LOVE franchise was up +22% in delivery. However, the network strategy has not been on movies or specials, but rather stacks of original series programming. A strategy that is definitely working for the channel, and giving Style more of a brand identity. TOO FAT FOR 15 was up +3% this month, but had a short episode order. This series was an important one for the network as it delves into more serious programming content that is effecting young women today. Style also borrowed some episodes of KOURTNEY & KHLOE TAKE MIAMI from sister channel E! this month, but the demos were down, so perhaps it is better well served on E!. There is a definite advantage being able to share series among sister networks, and we'll keep an eye out in coming weeks to see if anything pops.

Style's strategy of airing more originals has certainly cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW

Singing sensation Fefe Dobson is taking over as the "sound of Style" this summer. For 14 weeks from Saturday, May 29 through Monday, September 6, the music and videos of the critically-acclaimed 21 Music/Island Records artist will be featured on The Style Network, as well as on its Web site. As part of its mission to foster new talent in areas such as fashion and music, Style is throwing its full support behind singer Fefe Dobson whose star is fast on the rise. Dobson fans alike will find her music presented in frequent rotation on Style in a variety of ways, on-air and online --- from stand-alone video segments to Web features to special short-form content.

Style is officially strutting away from runway-based, high fashion-oriented programming in favor of more inspirational content that focuses on the triumphs and trials of ordinary women. As part of the network's transformation, Style has introduced a new tagline, "Before Meets After." The tagline better reflects content from their shows KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAST LANE and RUBY. According to network president Salaam ColemanSmith, Style is placing a greater emphasis on the life changes and issues of ordinary women, which have helped the network draw record numbers of viewers. "We became much more character and story-driven, and by shifting to more character- and story-driven shows, we really also developed a connection to our audience that was far more enduring."

Style is looking for show pitches and hosts. They are particularly interested in lifestyle programming, such as travel, weight loss, cooking and home. They are looking for unique and refreshing fashion and beauty shows. Much of Style's success is attributable to the network's reality-driven content. Everyday women who get makeovers, go shopping, do housecleaning and even become an undiscovered Miss America. Style is a niche network with mass appeal "" 90% of shows are original that feature everyday people.

According to Style Network executive vice president Salaam Coleman Smith, "it's the reality TV phenomenon that has completely transformed the programming landscape for women. The transition of the American public becoming the star of the show has transformed the image of women in media," said Smith. "It's an exciting time because there is so much diversity with how women are portrayed whether positive, negative, outrageous, irreverent or traditional." Smith attributes its success to tapping into the true desires of what women really want to watch.