Style Analysis - November 2011

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style stands out from other channels mainly due to the fact that their programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Along with their original programs, CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, their strategy has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

Optimistic about its viewer base of "Shoptimists," a name that the network has given a group of consumers that the network categorizes as shopping enthusiasts, but brand loyalists. Style Network announced that it has picked up a trio of new series, renewed a pair of returning favorites and unveiled 10 series in development. Taking aim as a viewing destination for a group of women 18 to 49 who are positive, loyal and evolving, plus passionate shoppers and trendsetters.

NOVEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2011 vs. November 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago November 2010, overall ratings were down. Share fell flat, and delivery decreased 5%, respectively. Women 18-49 share declined 33% overall. The month of November didn't fare as well as October did which was a record-breaking month for the channel. Compared to November 2010, Style's MOVIES and off net acquisition SUPERNANNY fared well with Women 18-49. MOVIES were up +150%, and SUPERNANNY increased +100% in delivery from one year ago.

The overall monthly primetime averages for ratings, share and demo delivery were down this month compared to last month. Overall share fell flat and delivery dropped 21%, respectively. Monday nights SUPERNANNY fell flat but HOW DO I LOOK grew +50% with Women 18-49 share. New series GLAM FAIRY was down, even though the premiere ranked as Style's 2nd most watch premiere ever within key demos. Repeats of JERSEYLICIOUS fell flat. Stacks of SEX AND THE CITY also fell flat this month, despite being a strong acquisition for the channel that hits the core 18-49 female demos. PROJECT RUNWAY had more of presence this month on the primetime line-up but was flat with key demos.

MOVIES were up considerably this month for a change. +81% increase in delivery and +50% share overall. While moves are prominant on the schedule, the channel has really changed its focus to concentrate on original programming. Overall, not the strongest month for the channel. There were no series premieres to highlight this month. Style also had to incorporate a sweeps month in addition to the competition which gets fiercer each month amongst the television landscape. Style continues to move towards more consistent scheduling blocks, and a good ratio of off-network acquired and original series is making Style viewers more committed to watching their favorite programs in primetime.