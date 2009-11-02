Style Analysis - November 2009

NOVEMBER 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Celebrating their tenth anniversary this year, the channel grew out of the popularity of the fashion and red carpet programming that was on sister channel E! Entertainment Television, quickly making a name for itself with strong original programming. Although there is a lot of lifestyle programming on competing channels, Style stands out from the rest because its programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields.

While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Along with their original programs, CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, their strategy has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

Not unlike sister network E!, consistent scheduling patterns are sketchy at best. They do blocks of originals stacking, but the theme is not consistent throughout the month. There is no appointment viewing, rather it is the brand that you drop in and out of, like a magazine. You know what you are going to get, you just need to decide if you feel like viewing it at the time. The one thing that it is consistent throughout all of the programming - it is all about the "style."

NOVEMBER 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2009 vs. November 2008 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago November 2008, overall ratings were up. Share fell flat, but delivery was up +12%. Tuesday and Wednesday nights in particular were also up +100% and +50% share, respectively. Women 18-49 were up +50% and +33% share. In fact, across every night of the week, demos were up overall. Style delivered record breaking numbers for the 2nd consecutive month with November 2009 ranking as the network's most-watched month in its history among households (up +21%) and total viewers (up +35%) compared to a year ago. It was also the most-watched month ever among the network's target Women 18-49. (Style press) Original series THE DISH was up +16%, CLEAN HOUSE was up +50% and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY was up +100% share overall from one year ago.

The monthly primetime averages for ratings, share and demo delivery were on par this month compared to last month. While overall share fell flat, delivery was up +3%. Women 18-49 was up +6% and Women 25-54 were up +4% in overall delivery. Much of their success this month has been driven by off-net acquisition THE SUPERNANNY, and original series DALLAS, DIVAS & DAUGHTERS. Considering that reality shows in general do not repeat, or rather shall we say repeat well when it goes to another channel, this is not the case for THE SUPERNANNY, which was up a modest +3% in delivery this month, but is up +20% overall compared to the year ago time period average and a double digit increase in the network's target Women 18-49. This show carries just the right formula for Style, having a show that brings high-volume, target demographic and a built-in brand.

There were two premieres last month. Newcomer DALLAS, DIVAS & DAUGHTERS and the return of CLEAN HOUSE. Style's most popular original series, CLEAN HOUSE returned for an 8th season and was up +50% share this month. This show continues to draw appointment-viewing ratings, and attracts more households and total viewers to the time period. DALLAS, DIVAS & DAUGHTERS actually concluded its run on November 22nd, after an eight-episode run, and it too outperformed the network's primetime norm by nearly +20% (Style press)

Additional primetime programming that still define the network and continue to be staples this month were THE DISH, WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, RUBY, HOW DO I LOOK, DRESS MY NEST and KIMORA. THE DISH was down -19% in overall delivery. WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY was up +3%. HOW DO I LOOK?, RUBY, DRESS MY NEST and KIMORA were not on the schedule this month.

It was another month of sharing series with sister network E!. ON E! was down -24%. TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY and THE MOVIES WE LOVE franchise did not air this month. KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS were up +100% with Adults 18-49 share. This month continues with the network strategy of not focusing heavily on specials, but stacks of original series programming. A strategy that is definitely working for them, and giving Style more of a brand identity. While 80 percent of Style's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. And it is this strategy of airing more originals that has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

