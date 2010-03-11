Style Analysis - March 2010

MARCH 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style stands out from other channels mainly due to the fact that their programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Along with their original programs, CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, their strategy has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

Not unlike sister network E!, consistent scheduling patterns are sketchy at best. They do blocks of originals stacking, but the theme is not consistent throughout the month. There is no appointment viewing, rather it is the brand that you drop in and out of, like a magazine. You know what you are going to get, you just need to decide if you feel like viewing it at the time. The one thing that it is consistent throughout all of the programming - it is all about the "style."

MARCH 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / March 2010 vs. March 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago March 2009, overall ratings were up. Share was up +100% and delivery was up an impressive +59%. Women 18-49 were up +50% share overall. In fact, every night was up in all key demos. Style delivered its most-watched March in the network's history among Households and Total Viewers compared to 1st Quarter 2009. Much of this growth was driven by Style's 2nd most-watched primetime ever among Total Viewers, up +24% over the prior year thanks to record breaking performances from a number of key programs including KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE and GIULIANA & BILL. KIMORA was up +300% from one year ago.

The monthly primetime averages for ratings, share and demo delivery were up this month compared to last month. While overall share fell flat, delivery was up +23%. The success of this month was due to a month of series finales, and season/series premieres. The second season finale of GIULIANA & BILL on March 14th delivered a record breaking performance, It was the highest rated telecast among households for an original series. Season #3 of KIMORA kicked off this month scoring the network's highest-rated telecast ever among the targeted Women 18-49.

Newcomer series JERSEYLICIOUS had KIMORA to thank for a great lead-in. JERSEYLICIOUS premiered on March 21st and posted double digit growth in its 2nd week, up nearly +40% in Total Viewers (Style press). JERSEYLICIOUS to date has attracted a heavy concentration of Women 18-34. JERSEYLICIOUS, a new docu-soap with an eight episode order fits perfectly into the line-up with many of the makeover style shows that have proven to be hits on this network.

Fashion make-over series HOW DO I LOOK was down -29% in overall delivery this month. Original series WHAT I HATE ABOUT ME was also down -13%. Off-network acquisition SUPERNANNY was down this month, despite its success from prior months. We'll keep and eye on this series to see if this is the begininning of a decline or just a one month reprieve from its usual reality show repeat ratings. This show is known on this network for gettings a high-volume, target demographic and a built-in brand for the channel.

CLEAN HOUSE, Style's most popular original series, continues to draw appointment-viewing ratings, driven by the core Women 18-49. CLEAN HOUSE was up +29% in overall delivery. RUBY, which premiered season three last month was up +50% share this month. MOVIES WITH STYLE - a much more catchier name for their movie franchise, was up +46% this month, even though original series were the main focus this month again. Solid theatricals, some more dated than others, but definitely triggering their core female demos.

This month continues with the network strategy of not focusing heavily on specials, but stacks of original series programming. A strategy that is definitely working for them, and giving Style more of a brand identity. Their strategy of airing more originals has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers. Overall, a pretty significant month of ratings success overall.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW

Style is officially strutting away from runway-based, high fashion-oriented programming in favor of more inspirational content that focuses on the triumphs and trials of ordinary women. As part of the network's transformation, Style has introduced a new tagline, "Before Meets After." The tagline better reflects content from their shows KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAST LANE and RUBY. According to network president Salaam ColemanSmith, Style is placing a greater emphasis on the life changes and issues of ordinary women, which have helped the network draw record numbers of viewers. "We became much more character and story-driven, and by shifting to more character- and story-driven shows, we really also developed a connection to our audience that was far more enduring."

Style is looking for show pitches and hosts. They are particularly interested in lifestyle programming, such as travel, weight loss, cooking and home. They are looking for unique and refreshing fashion and beauty shows. Much of Style's success is attributable to the network's reality-driven content. Everyday women who get makeovers, go shopping, do housecleaning and even become an undiscovered Miss America. Style is a niche network with mass appeal "" 90% of shows are original that feature everyday people.

According to Style Network executive vice president Salaam Coleman Smith, "it's the reality TV phenomenon that has completely transformed the programming landscape for women. The transition of the American public becoming the star of the show has transformed the image of women in media," said Smith. "It's an exciting time because there is so much diversity with how women are portrayed whether positive, negative, outrageous, irreverent or traditional." Smith attributes its success to tapping into the true desires of what women really want to watch.