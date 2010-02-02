Style Analysis - February 2010

FEBRUARY 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style stands out from other channels mainly due to the fact that their programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Along with their original programs, CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, their strategy has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

Not unlike sister network E!, consistent scheduling patterns are sketchy at best. They do blocks of originals stacking, but the theme is not consistent throughout the month. There is no appointment viewing, rather it is the brand that you drop in and out of, like a magazine. You know what you are going to get, you just need to decide if you feel like viewing it at the time. The one thing that it is consistent throughout all of the programming - it is all about the "style."

FEBRUARY 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / February 2010 vs. February 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago February 2009, overall ratings were up. Share fell flat, but delivery was up +2%. Tuesday and Sunday nights in particular were up +100% and +50% in overall share. Original series THE DISH was up +20%, and RUBY was up +95% in overall delivery. In fact, Style delivered its most-watched February in the network's history among Households, and Total Viewers. Primetime was up +6% and +5% respectively, compared to February 2009.

The monthly primetime averages for ratings, share and demo delivery were pretty much on par this month compared to last month. While overall share fell flat, delivery was down -8%. Tuesday and Sunday nights however in particular, share was up +100% and +50%, respectively. Last month kicked off a handful of new premieres for new and returning series. Fashion make-over series HOW DO I LOOK continues to deliver in its 10th season. GIULIANA & BILL which got off to a strong start last month delivered strong numbers for Style this month, averaging 275,000 Total Viewers on Sundays at 9pm, which is more than +70% ahead of the network's Q1'10 to date primetime average. (Style press). Newbie original series WHAT I HATE ABOUT ME was up +54% in overall delivery this month, and again, was able to outperform its lead-in numbers and resonated with Women 18-49

Off-network acquisition SUPERNANNY was down this month, despite its success from prior months. We'll keep and eye on this series to see if this is the begininning of a decline or just a one month reprieve from its usual reality show repeat ratings. This show is known on this network for gettings a high-volume, target demographic and a built-in brand for the channel.

CLEAN HOUSE, Style's most popular original series, continues to draw appointment-viewing ratings, driven by the core Women 18-49. Although it was down overall in the demos this month, spin-off series CLEAN HOUSE COMES CLEAN was up with Women 18-49 share. Both shows took over much of the primetime scheduling line-up this month again. MOVIES took a step down this month as original series became more of the focus. The real highlight of the month was the return of season #3 of RUBY. The 3rd season delivered the series' highest ratings ever, and is up +17% over the prior season. RUBY premiered on Sunday, February 14th at 8pm and more than tripled the 1Q10 to date time period average, while it also delivered a +15% increase among the targeted Women 18-49 compared to the prior season's debut. (Style press)

Additionally, the new special, KIMORA'S HOME MOVIES: BABY KENZO'S BIRTH on Sunday, February 15th at 10pm more than doubled the 1Q10 to date time period average across all key measures. The new season of KIMORA kicks off next month and we will be reporting on this signature series, which no doubt will receive signature ratings.

Additional primetime programming that still define the network and continue to be staples are THE DISH, WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, DRESS MY NEST and KIMORA. THE DISH was up +3% in overall delivery. WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY, DRESS MY NEST and KIMORA were not on the schedule this month.

This month continues with the network strategy of not focusing heavily on specials, but stacks of original series programming. A strategy that is definitely working for them, and giving Style more of a brand identity. Their strategy of airing more originals has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers. Overall, a pretty strong month in terms of ratings, and kudos to the channel considering that they had to compete with FOX's American Idol and NBC'S Winter Olympics.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW

Style is officially strutting away from runway-based, high fashion-oriented programming in favor of more inspirational content that focuses on the triumphs and trials of ordinary women. As part of the network's transformation, Style has introduced a new tagline, "Before Meets After." The tagline better reflects content from their shows KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAST LANE and RUBY. According to network president Salaam ColemanSmith, Style is placing a greater emphasis on the life changes and issues of ordinary women, which have helped the network draw record numbers of viewers. "We became much more character and story-driven, and by shifting to more character- and story-driven shows, we really also developed a connection to our audience that was far more enduring."

Style is looking for show pitches and hosts. They are particularly interested in lifestyle programming, such as travel, weight loss, cooking and home. They are looking for unique and refreshing fashion and beauty shows. Much of Style's success is attributable to the network's reality-driven content. Everyday women who get makeovers, go shopping, do housecleaning and even become an undiscovered Miss America. Style is a niche network with mass appeal "" 90% of shows are original that feature everyday people.

According to Style Network executive vice president Salaam Coleman Smith, "it's the reality TV phenomenon that has completely transformed the programming landscape for women. The transition of the American public becoming the star of the show has transformed the image of women in media," said Smith. "It's an exciting time because there is so much diversity with how women are portrayed whether positive, negative, outrageous, irreverent or traditional." Smith attributes its success to tapping into the true desires of what women really want to watch.