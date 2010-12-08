Style Analysis - December 2010

DECEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style stands out from other channels mainly due to the fact that their programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Along with their original programs, CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, their strategy has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

Not unlike sister network E!, consistent scheduling patterns are sketchy at best. They do blocks of originals stacking, but the theme is not consistent throughout the month. There is no appointment viewing, rather it is the brand that you drop in and out of, like a magazine. You know what you are going to get, you just need to decide if you feel like viewing it at the time. The one thing that it is consistent throughout all of the programming - it is all about the "style."

DECEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / December 2010 vs. December 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago December 2009, overall ratings were down. Share fell flat and delivery was down -14%. Women 18-49 their core demographics were also down. However Monday and Sunday nights continued to be the only night of the week that were up. Delivery was up +33% and +32%, respectively. Women 18-49 on these nights were also up +90% and +38% in delivery overall from one year ago. Monday night's success can be attributed to the 3rd season finale of hit reality series GIULIANA & BILL which nearly nearly quadrupled the network's primetime average.

The monthly primetime averages for ratings, share and demo delivery were pretty much on par this month compared to last month. While overall share fell flat, delivery was down a modest -1%. Original series continue to dominate the primetime line-up. Sunday nights where most cablers premiere their strongest programming has been no deterent for Style. Original series JERSEYLICIOUS, and GIULIANA & BILL dominated much of the Sunday night stack. JERSEYLICIOUS now in its second season did fall flat this month in demos overall. GIULIANA & BILL was up +37% in delivery. In fact, the 3rd season of GIULIANA & BILL also marked the series' highest rated and most watched season to-date. It was up +20% in the network's target women 18-49 demo and +9% in total viewers over the prior season. (Style press)

WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY was not on the schedule this month nor was signature show KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE. KIMORA comes back in January with a brand new season. CLEAN HOUSE, Style's most popular original series, and its spin-off series CLEAN HOUSE COMES CLEAN and CLEAN HOUSE: MESSIEST HOUSE continue to draw appointment-viewing ratings. Both CLEAN HOUSE and CLEAN HOUSE COMES CLEAN were down this month. THE DISH was up +2% and was peppered throughout the primetime line-up. THE MOVIES WE LOVE franchise was down significantly this month. The network strategy has not been on movies or specials, but rather stacks of original series programming these days. FASHION POLICE WEEKLY was down this month, but will get its steam going next month as all the awards show start to air. Style continues to branch out with their strategy of focusing on original programming that has really made a connection with their viewers. Overall, although ratings were lackluster, this channel has made great strides to focus on its original programming and create more consistent scheduling blocks.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW

Style has been strutting away from runway-based, high fashion-oriented programming in favor of more inspirational content that focuses on the triumphs and trials of ordinary women. Style is placing a greater emphasis on the life changes and issues of ordinary women, which have helped the network draw record numbers of viewers. They have become much more character and story-driven.

Style is looking for show pitches and hosts. They are particularly interested in lifestyle programming, such as travel, weight loss, cooking and home. They are looking for unique and refreshing fashion and beauty shows. Much of Style's success is attributable to the network's reality-driven content. Everyday women who get makeovers, go shopping, do housecleaning and even become an undiscovered Miss America. Style is a niche network with mass appeal - 90% of shows are original that feature everyday people.

According to Style Network executive vice president Salaam Coleman Smith, "it's the reality TV phenomenon that has completely transformed the programming landscape for women. The transition of the American public becoming the star of the show has transformed the image of women in media," said Smith. "It's an exciting time because there is so much diversity with how women are portrayed whether positive, negative, outrageous, irreverent or traditional." Smith attributes its success to tapping into the true desires of what women really want to watch.