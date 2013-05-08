Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style’s continued and new programming supports its new positioning: “Work it. Love it. Style it.” According to Style Media’s President, Salaam Coleman Smith, it is taking heed of its significant 2012 audience (and advertiser) growth and strong 2013 start in continuing to air and renewing successful programs like BIG RICH ATLANTA, JERSEYLICIOUS, SUPERNANNY, GIULIANA & BILL, and TIA & TAMERA. In addition, new original programming will take the new positioning to heart with style knowledge delivered by experts, celebrities, and trend spotters.

APRIL 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison /April 2013 vs. April 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

APRIL 2013:

W18-49 ratings decreased -29% versus April 2012 but ratings continued to stabilize. Monday nights were the strongest night with the only growth. Original programming continued to be Style’s bright spot. As noted, the spring should bring larger audiences and higher ratings with several new, original fashion reality series.

Sunday remained the strongest night due to JERSEYLICIOUS and BIG RICH ATLANTA. Season 5 of JERSEYLICIOUS, illustrating how Jersey women live large, enjoyed strong week-to-week growth with the April 28th episode being the most watched show of the season, and +5% W18-49 ratings over the previous season high on the 21st. The season 2 BIG RICH finale, BIG RICH ATLANTA featuring women living in a high-class Atlanta zip code and a you-judge-it class of behavior, had an engaged audience. W18-49 ratings increased +45% versus the premiere and +43% versus year ago. While ratings were down -35% versus last April, this was much less than the -54% decline in March.

The second strongest night on Style Network’s April schedule was Saturday with the entertaining program combination of MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER, SEX AND THE CITY, and the STYLE MOVIE. W18-49 ratings only decreased -10% versus last April.

SEX IN THE CITY provided a consistent audience on Tuesdays, Style Network’s third strongest rated night. However, W18-49 ratings decreased -53% versus last April. This could be due to the fact that these are all repeated repeats.

SUPERNANNY is another somewhat consistent performer; and the Friday night of banked episodes experienced lower declines compared to last year, only -13% in W18-49 ratings versus April 2012.

While AMERICA’S TOP MODEL was one of the top programs for the month it did not increase Thursday night audiences.

As suspected April did not bring a lot of audience growth, but a few new, highly anticipated shows will debut in May 2013.