Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style’s continued and new programming supports its new positioning: “Work it. Love it. Style it.” According to Style Media’s President, Salaam Coleman Smith, it is taking heed of its significant 2012 audience (and advertiser) growth and strong 2013 start in continuing to air and renewing successful programs like BIG RICH ATLANTA, JERSEYLICIOUS, SUPERNANNY, GIULIANA & BILL, and TIA & TAMERA. In addition, new original programming will take the new positioning to heart with style knowledge delivered by experts, celebrities, and trend spotters.

MARCH 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison /March 2013 vs. March 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

MARCH 2013:

While still not caught up to year ago, with a W18-49 ratings decrease of -33%, March did sustain February ratings. This makes sense as programming was comprised of the end of some seasons and repeats or non-original series such as SEX AND THE CITY. The spring should bring larger audiences and higher ratings with several new, original fashion reality series.

Overall, Sunday was the strongest night due to JERSEYLICIOUS and BIG RICH ATLANTA. JERSEYLICIOUS, illustrating how Jersey women live large debuted an accompanying book entitled “The Glamour State” on the show on the last Sunday in March, thus extending the brand both in-program and in general. BIG RICH ATLANTA featuring women living in a high-class Atlanta zip code and a you-judge-it class of behavior sustained its audience but was not among the top performing programs. Sunday’s programs did seem to appeal directly to Style’s key W18-49 demographic. While ratings were down -54% versus last March, it was the network’s highest rated night.

While Friday night lost audience versus March 2012, it was the second highest rated night on Style. The block of SUPERNANNY continued to earn steady ratings in both W18-49 and HHs. Similarly, SEX AND THE CITY provided a consistently strong audience on Saturday nights, though ratings were down a significant -36% versus year ago.

Wednesday night’s audience grew versus year ago with airings of Style shows KIMORA: HOUSE OF FAB, TABATHA’S SALON TAKEOVER, and MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER. Ratings were consistent with Tuesday but until new programs begin to air Wednesday will probably enjoy stronger audiences as it has a larger amount of Style programming as opposed to re-purposed material from outside sources.

April may not bring a lot of audience growth, but a few new, highly anticipated shows will debut in May 2013.