Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style plans to increase its original programming by +22% in the coming year. Style will be rolling out new series POP STYLE, LIFESTYLES OF THE RICH AND FAMOUS and LUXE LIFE MIAMI this year. And two renewals have been ordered this summer - a sixth season of GIULIANA & BILL, and a third season of TIA & TAMERA.

Style's new brand and logo - Work It, Love It, Style It compliments the kind of original programming that they offer - big personalities, good stories, and experts in their fields. Style looks for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Most of their primetime line-up is all over the map in terms of scheduling, there doesn't seem to be too much consistency month to month. One strategy that has been performing well is when they stack programs nightly. Stacks of originals or stacks of off-network series like SEX & THE CITY. Sunday nights the channel will usually premiere originals. MOVIES usually air on Friday and Saturday nights.

Style is more committed to their original series going forward as their programming delivers to a young, affluent and diverse audience.

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison /February 2013 vs. February 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago February 2012, overall household ratings declined. Women 18-49 were down 20%. The only exceptions were Monday and Wednesday nights. On Mondays there were new episodes of originals JERSEYLICIOUS, and KIMORA: HOUSE OF FAB. Growth for Women 18-49 was up overall 150%. Additionally, Wednesday nights included episodes of KIMORA and BIG RICH ATLANTA with an increase of +25% overall with Women 18-49, from one year ago.

JERSEYLICIOUS was up +200% with Women 18-49 and really improved Monday nights ratings as compared with a month ago. JERSEYLICIOUS has been a successful original for the channel from day one. Characters with big personalities resonate with Style viewers. Tuesdays mainly were stacks of off-network acquisition SEX & THE CITY. SEX & THE CITY was down 33% from last month. On Tuesday, 2/12, as part of a network stunt, the premiere episode of THE FACE premiered at 9pm simultaneously on sister networks Oxygen and Bravo. THE FACE which is a new show for the Oxygen channel, did retain its lead-in numbers from SEX & THE CITY. It appears as if this stunt was unsuccessful and didn't crossover to the Style viewer.

Wednesday nights BIG RICH ATLANTA and KIMORA: HOUSE OF FAB dominated the prime line-up. KIMORA: HOUSE OF FAB which premiered last month, is a new docu-series that takes the viewers into the lives of style savvy professionals as they work to bring affordable fashion to the digital forefront. Despite a sizeable lead-in from BIG RICH ATLANTA, ratings were rather lackluster last month, and this month the show pretty much fell flat. BIG RICH ATLANTA however, actually delivered its most-watched February ever in primetime among its target demographic of Women 18-49.

Thursday nights were a mixed bag of originals, which traditionally have been stacks of off-network series. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights were scheduled more erratic, as the primetime line-up lent itself to a handful of varying series and movies rather than a consistent scheduling pattern. MOVIES were down 33% this month as compared to last month. Additional series like SEX & THE CITY, AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL, and more episodes of JERSEYLICIOUS, KIMORA and BIG RICH ATLANTA populated the schedule. All three nights were down overall from a year ago, and most of the originals were in repeats. Never-the-less Sunday nights continue to be extremely competitive within the cable/broadcast climate and Style is not backing down from the competition. Style continues to premiere and air its biggest reality series on Sunday nights, despite the fierce competition from other television networks.

Overall, Monday nights fared the best this month. Style has made it clear that its commitment to adding more original programming to its line-up night after night is paying off, despite a decline in the ratings this month. Style plans to increase its original programming by +22% in the coming year. This is clearly evident by its commitment to more nights of airing original programming, adding news shows to the line-up, and less off-network acquisitions.