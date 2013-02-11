Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style's new brand and logo - Work It, Love It, Style It compliments the kind of original programming that they offer - big personalities, good stories, and experts in their fields. Style looks for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Most of their primetime line-up is all over the map in terms of scheduling, there doesn't seem to be too much consistency month to month. One strategy that has been performing well is when they stack programs nightly. Stacks of originals or stacks of off-network series like SEX & THE CITY. Sunday nights the channel will usually premiere originals. MOVIES usually air on Friday and Saturday nights.

Style is more committed to their original series going forward as their programming delivers to a young, affluent and diverse audience.

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2013 vs. January 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Ratings were bright for this channel as 2012 proved to be fruitful for the network. Style churned out originals series that portrayed women with a prominent presence and had a good story to tell. 2013 will continue with more docu-soap programming that features celebrities and experts in their fields of fashion, design, and urban lifestyle.

Compared to a year ago January 2012, household ratings fell flat overall, but Women 18-49 were up +11%. Tuesday nights in particular were up substantially mainly due to originals JERSEYLICIOUS, TIA & TAMERA and a sneak peek at newcomer BUILT. BUILT which premieres on January 28th is a new docu-series that follows high-fashion male models whose handy skills extend beyond the runways!! We'll keep an eye on this one in next month's report. TIA & TAMERA was up +100% with Women 18-49. Tuesday night originals have been succeeding well, therefore solidifying Tuesday nights as a choice destination for original programming for the channel.

Wednesday, and Friday nights were a mixed bag of originals. KIMORA, BIG RICH ATLANTA and BIG RICH TEXAS. BIG RICH TEXAS was up +50% with Women 18-49 from one year ago, but fell flat from last months ratings despite that it aired the reunion specials. KIMORA: HOUSE OF FAB a new docu-series takes viewers into style savvy professionals as they work to bring affordable fashion to the digital forefront. Ratings were rather lackluster, and it didn't hold onto the lead-in from BIG RICH ATLANTA. We will be watching this new series from Kimora Simmons to see how it performs in future weeks. The rest of the originals were in repeats.

Thursday nights were a stack of AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL which was up +22% from last month. Thursday nights have traditionally been stacks of off-network series, some have succeeded like SEX & THE CITY, and some have not like GOSSIP GIRL. GOSSIP GIRL which was a more recent acquisition never really performed for the network and was replaced last month with a stack of TIA & TAMERA.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights were scheduled more erratic, as the primetime line-up lent itself to a handful of varying series and movies rather than a consistent scheduling pattern. MOVIES fell flat this month. Additional series like SEX & THE CITY, GIULIANA & BILL and more episodes of TIA & TAMERA were peppered into the line-up. Sunday nights overall did rather well from a year ago, despite the fact that originals were still in repeats this month. Never-the-less Sunday nights continue to be extremely competitive within the cable/broadcast climate and Style is not backing down from the competition.

Overall, some nights fared better than others, but clearly Style's commitment to adding more original programming on the air is sustaining itself. There were some peak moments highlighting new shows that have yet to premiere, some classic favorites, but again no consistent scheduling pattern overall.