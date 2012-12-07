Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style's new brand and logo - Work It, Love It, Style It compliments the kind of original programming that they offer - big personalities, good stories, and experts in their fields. Style looks for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Most of their primetime line-up is all over the map in terms of scheduling, there doesn't seem to be too much consistency month to month. One strategy that has been performing well is when they stack programs nightly. Stacks of originals or stacks of off-network series like SEX & THE CITY. Sunday nights the channel will usually premiere originals. MOVIES usually air on Friday and Saturday nights.

Style is more committed to their original series going forward as their programming delivers to a young, affluent and diverse audience.

New programming has increased by 25 percent this year alone. New series yet to premiere like BETSEY + LULU, featuring fashion icon Betsey Johnson and her designer daughter, and POP STYLE, a topical weekly fashion and pop-culture show are still on the slate.

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2012 vs. November 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago November 2011, overall ratings fell flat. However, Women 18-49 were up a credible +10%. Tuesday nights in particular were up substantially, +156% mainly due to originals GIULIANA & BILL and TIA & TAMERA. These two powerhouse shows continually grow season to season. GIULIANA & BILL, now in its fifth season, shows no signs of decline.

Monday nights much anticipated premiere of MADE IN CHELSEA failed to make any noise with its debut. While the show follows a bunch of elite twenty-somethings in London, the concept seems right, but perhaps maybe the crossover American audience didn't connect? We'll have to watch this series in the weeks to come to see if it lands an audience with this network.

Tuesday nights soared yet again this month with new episodes of GIULIANA & BILL, and TIA & TAMERA. Overall ratings and demos for these two series superceeded any other night of the week in primetime. CHICAGOLICIOUS, up +31% and another fan favorite, followed at the 10pm hour to round off the night. A solid night of female skewed original programming, that solidifies Tuesday nights as a choice destination for original programming for the channel.

Wednesday nights continued this month with GOSSIP GIRLS. GOSSIP was down considerably this month again and fell completely flat with Women 18-49. This off-network acquisition doesn't seem to appeal to the Style viewer. The fact that they stacked it on a single night is a good strategy that allows the viewers to sample the show. But week after week, it doesn't seem to be picking up any steam.

SEX & THE CITY was up +11% with viewers this month. This half-hour, six episode stack, series has been a solid acquisition for the channel that appeals to its core viewers. Friday and Saturday nights were scheduled more erratic, as the primetime line-up lent itself to a handful of varying series and movies rather than a consistent scheduling pattern. MOVIES fell flat for the month.

And rounding out the month on Sunday nights were episodes of BIG RICH TEXAS, GLAM FAIRY and TIA & TAMERA. TEXAS and GLAM were down in the ratings overall from last month. TEXAS which premiered last month and scored its most watched premiere didn't have the same kind of success this month. GLAM has shown growth over season one, but again wasn't able to hold onto its lead-in.

This month also lent itself to November sweeps, which could have contributed to the varying degree of growth vs decline for this network as the television landscape was highly competitive. Some nights fared better than others, but clearly the channel continues its commitment to adding more original programming on the air.