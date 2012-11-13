Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style's new brand and logo - Work It, Love It, Style It compliments the kind of original programming that they offer - big personalities, good stories, and experts in their fields. Style looks for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Most of their primetime line-up is all over the map in terms of scheduling, there doesn't seem to be too much consistency month to month. One strategy that has been performing well is when they stack programs nightly. Stacks of originals or stacks of off-network series like SEX & THE CITY. Sunday nights the channel will usually premiere originals. MOVIES usually air on Friday and Saturday nights.

Style is more committed to their original series going forward as their programming delivers to a young, affluent and diverse audience.

New programming has increased by 25 percent this year alone. New series yet to premiere like BETSEY + LULU, featuring fashion icon Betsey Johnson and her designer daughter, and POP STYLE, a topical weekly fashion and pop-culture show are still on the slate.

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / October 2012 vs. October 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago October 2011, overall ratings were down. Women 18-49 were down 21% from one year ago. Never-the-less Style continues to be driven by the success of new series like CHICAGOLICIOUS , TIA & TAMERA, and BIG RICH TEXAS.

The overall monthly primetime averages either were down or fell flat on most nights compared with last month. Monday nights were a mixed bag of programs week to week with episodes of BIG RICH TEXAS, GIULIANA & BILL and MOVIES. Tuesday nights soared this month with episodes of BIG RICH TEXAS, CHICAGOLICIOUS and GIULIANA & BILL. BIG RICH TEXAS and GIULIANA & BILL were up a whopping +300% with Women 18-49. Ratings, share and delivery were all up in the triple digits for these series overall. The season three premiere of TEXAS (which debuted on Sunday, October 7th) scored its most watched premiere ever this month.

GOSSIP GIRLS and SEX & THE CITY were down substantially this month. These two off network acquisitions were stacked for the third month in a row on Wednesday and Thursday nights. From a scheduling strategy, this makes sense and allows the viewers to know where to find it, since Style's schedule on most nights are erratic. Both series are solid acquisitions for the channel that appeal to their core demos. Their decline this month could be due to the fall competition of new competing series, or these are go-to series when nothing else appealing is on. It fills out the schedule, but attention is definitely driven elsewhere on-air with Style's original series.

MOVIES were down overall for the month and didn't appeal to the younger female demos. GLAM FAIRY season #2 premiered this month on Sunday nights. While GLAM showed growth over season one, it wasn't able to hold its lead-in numbers from BIG RICH TEXAS.

Overall a pretty decent month for ratings and premieres. Style continues its commitment to new original programming.