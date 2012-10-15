Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style's new brand and logo - Work It, Love It, Style It compliments the kind of original programming that they offer - big personalities, good stories, and experts in their fields. Style looks for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Most of their primetime line-up is all over the map in terms of scheduling, there doesn't seem to be too much consistency month to month. One strategy that has been performing well is when they stack programs nightly. Stacks of originals or stacks of off-network series like SEX & THE CITY. Sunday nights the channel will usually premiere originals. MOVIES usually air on Friday and Saturday nights.

Style is more committed to their original series going forward as their programming delivers to a young, affluent and diverse audience.

New programming has increased by 25 percent this year alone. New series yet to premiere like BETSEY + LULU, featuring fashion icon Betsey Johnson and her designer daughter, and POP STYLE, a topical weekly fashion and pop-culture show are still on the slate.

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / September 2012 vs. September 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago September 2011, overall ratings were down signicantly. Women 18-49 were down 41% from one year ago. Never-the-less Style continues to be driven by the success of new series like CHICAGOLICIOUS , TIA & TAMERA, and JERSEYLICIOUS.

The overall monthly primetime averages were down most nights compared with last month. Monday nights were a mixed bag week to week, just like much of the schedule was for this month. Episodes of TIA & TAMERA, CLEAN HOUSE, GOSSIP GIRLS and MOVIES. TIA & TAMERA fell flat with Women 18-49 this month, but overall ratings showed a +16% increase in delivery. Off network acquisition GOSSIP GIRL which was stacked on Wednesday nights for the second month in a row, was up +17%. Tuesday and Thursday nights airings were mainly stacks of SEX & THE CITY. SEX & THE CITY was the second highest rated program on the channel this month, but fell flat with core female demos.

AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL was also stacked this month, but sporatically, and ratings fell flat for this off-net acquisition. There were a couple of miscellaneous episodes of BIG RICH TEXAS, PROJECT RUNWAY, and GIULIANA & BILL, but looks like they were more of filler than anything else.

MOVIES did ok overall in terms of ratings but didn't appeal to the younger female demos. There were only a handful, and didn't seem to make any kind of impact on the ratings overall. While this month did show more consistency from a scheduling perspective, other nights offered various episodes of various series. There were a few specials, one in particular to note was the 2012 STYLE AWARDS that aired on Friday, September 14th at 8pm and 9pm that showed interest amongst the viewers.

Overall a pretty dismal month of ratings. The television landscape is forever changing, and competition was fierce considering the fall tv premieres kicked in.