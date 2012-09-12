Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style's new brand and logo - Work It, Love It, Style It is right in line with their programming that offers big personalities, good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. Style looks for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Style delivers engaging original series that resonate with a young, affluent and diverse audience.

New programming will increase by 25 percent, revolving around style experts, with entries including BETSEY + LULU, featuring fashion icon Betsey Johnson and her designer daughter, and POP STYLE, a topical weekly fashion and pop-culture show.

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / August 2012 vs. August 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago August 2011, overall ratings were down. Women 18-49 were down -42%. Never-the-less Style continues to be driven by the success of new series like CHICAGOLICIOUS , TIA & TAMERA, and JERSEYLICIOUS.

The overall monthly primetime averages were down most nights compared with last month. CHICAGOLICIOUS and TIA & TAMERA which fueled Monday nights last month, plummeted this month. Off network acquisition AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL was up +25% with Women 18-49 on Saturday nights. In fact, Saturday nights alone was really the only night of the week that showed some growth. Each week a new series was scheduled, there was no consistency to follow for the night. Stacks of SEX & THE CITY were down with all key female demos. Newcomer EMPIRE GIRLS fell flat. JERSEYLICIOUS was up +15%, and appealed to the Women 25-54 demos this month. Could this sudden shift in ratings have happened because Style decided to shift new episodes and mid-season finales of their hit series within the month of August? Could it be viewer confusion? Doesn't seem likely, but the ratings are not really reflective of prior months success.

Off-network acquisition GOSSIP GIRLS premiered this month on the 15th on Wednesday nights to less than desirable ratings. Additionally, the Style MOVIE took a hit this month as well.

Overall a pretty dismal month of ratings. The television landscape is forever changing, and competition is fierce. However, summertime is usually when cable succeeds the most. And looking back at prior months, Style's original programming has been outperforming prior years and contributing to their overall success.