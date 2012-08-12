Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style's new brand and logo - Work It, Love It, Style It is right in line with their programming that offers big personalities, good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. Style looks for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Style delivers engaging original series that resonate with a young, affluent and diverse audience.

New programming will increase by 25 percent, revolving around style experts, with entries including BETSEY + LULU, featuring fashion icon Betsey Johnson and her designer daughter, and POP STYLE, a topical weekly fashion and pop-culture show.

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / July 2012 vs. July 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago July 2011, overall ratings were up. Overall share and delivery were up +50% and +11%, respectively. Women 18-49 were up +8%. Driven by the success of its new series CHICAGOLICIOUS and returning hit TIA & TAMERA, Style has more than doubled its viewers year-over-year on Monday nights, targeting the Women 18-49 demo. The channel posted year-over-year growth across all key demos, making it the network’s most watched July in history, up +10% vs. July 2011.

The overall monthly primetime averages were up most nights compared with last month. CHICAGOLICIOUS and TIA & TAMERA fueled Monday nights. Wednesday nights stack of SEX & THE CITY was up +67% with Women 18-49 share. Newcomer EMPIRE GIRLS fell flat this month as well as JERSEYLICIOUS, as both shows were heavily scattered all over the primetime schedule. Style's original programming premieres have been outperforming prior years and contributing to their overall success. CHICAGOLICIOUS, a spin-off of JERSEYLICIOUS increased their overall averages on Monday nights alone this month.

Off network program AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL was up +33% with Women 18-49. MOVIES held their own with a +17% increase in delivery, although Women 18-49 demos were down. MOVIES did hold a fair share of the primetime schedule, despite the fact that they are not the channels focus. Titles worthy of mentioning were: Bridget Jones Diary, Blue Crush, Fools Rush In, and Kate and Leopold.

Overall, a respectable month for ratings and original programming success for the channel. Style continues to move ahead with its promise to deliver more engaging original series that resonate with their viewers.