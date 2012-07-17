Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style's new brand and logo - Work It, Love It, Style It is right in line with their programming that offers big personalities, good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. Style looks for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Style delivers engaging original series that resonate with a young, affluent and diverse audience.

New programming will increase by 25 percent, revolving around style experts, with entries including BETSEY + LULU, featuring fashion icon Betsey Johnson and her designer daughter, and POP STYLE, a topical weekly fashion and pop-culture show.

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / June 2012 vs. June 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago June 2011, overall ratings were up. Women 18-49 were up +40%, and delivery grew +30%, respectively. Style’s success is fueled by its popular original series: GIULIANA & BILL, TIA & TAMERA, and newcomer EMPIRE GIRLS: JULISSA & ADRIENNE. Style Media marked its fifth consecutive quarter for growth and its best second quarter in network history, up an impressive +64% among the targeted Women 18-34, and Women 18-49 in total viewers year-over-year in primetime.



The overall monthly primetime averages were up compared with last month. Tuesday nights soared with GIULIANA & BILL. The season five finale delivered the most watched episode ever among total viewers for the series. Season five also delivered the most watched season ever across all key demos, and anchored Tuesdays nights for the network as another original night of programming.

Other highlights for the month included the second season premiere of TIA & TAMERA on Monday, June 11th at 8PM becoming the network's most watched second season premiere in the channel's history. Newcomer EMPIRE GIRLS premiered this month and showed impressive growth by its core Women 18-49 audience.

Episodes of JERSEYLICIOUS was up substantially this month with Women 18-49, +133%. From the creator and executive producers of JERSEYLICIOUS, comes newcomer CHICAGOLICIOUS which kicked off this month. CHICAGOLICIOUS takes viewers to the Windy City this time around and if it is anything of a following like its sister show, CHICAGOLICIOUS is sure to be another hit for the channel . Off-network series SEX IN THE CITY fell flat this month. BIG RICH TEXAS was not on the schedule this month.

AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL was also scattered throughout the schedule and was up +27% this month. MOVIES were not prominant on the schedule this month, but never-the-less up +67% with Women 18-49.

Overall, a stellar month for ratings and original programming success for the channel. Style is moving ahead with its promise to deliver more engaging original series that resonate with their viewers.