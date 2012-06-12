Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style Media announced a 25 percent increase in original programming with the addition of five new original series, six series in development and two returning series in 2012. Their upcoming slate builds on Style’s commitment to develop compelling programming that showcases fascinating personalities with an insatiable appetite for stylish living.

Style offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Style continues to deliver engaging original series that really resonate with a young, affluent and diverse audience.

This summer, the network will unveil a rebrand with a new tagline, logo, Website and on-air look that will launch in June or July. The goal is to redefine Style's category to that of "stylish living," expanding beyond just fashion and beauty to include series around categories like home design, travel and food, according to Salaam Coleman Smith, president of Style Media.

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / May 2012 vs. May 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago May 2011, overall ratings were up. Women 18-49 were up +22%, and delivery grew +16%, respectively. Style’s success is fueled by its popular original series. Style Media delivered its best May ever among all key demos, "up +38% in W18-34, +16% in W18-49 and up +11% in Total Viewers". In addition, the network saw its youngest May in history at the median age of 36, down six years, year-over-year. Style’s original series continue to resonate with viewers driving them to double-digit increases across all key demos.

The overall monthly primetime averages were up compared with last month. Tuesday nights soared again this month with GIULIANA & BILL. The fifth season of this series is delivering its most watched season ever, averaging a half a million Total Viewers and delivering triple digit gains across all key demos. The series anchored a new night of programming for the network last month.

Episodes of BIG RICH TEXAS, JERSEYLICIOUS, GIULIANA & BILL and SEX IN THE CITY dominated the primetime line-up this month. BIG RICH TEXAS and JERSEYLICIOUS ratings fell flat. As did FASHION STAR on Monday nights. Off-network series SEX IN THE CITY was up +33% with Women 18-49 this month. Stacks of episodes were all over the primetime line-up.

AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL was also scattered throughout the schedule and was up with Women 25-54 share this month. A few scattered eps of TIA & TAMERA and KIMORA rounded out the rest of the schedule this month, but not making much of am impact. MOVIES were back on the schedule this month. Titles worthy of mentioning were Pride and Prejudice, Days of Summer and The Diary of Bridget Jones.

Overall, a stellar month for ratings and original programming success for the channel. Style is moving ahead with its promise to deliver more engaging original series that resonate with their viewers.