Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style Media announced a 25 percent increase in original programming with the addition of five new original series, six series in development and two returning series in 2012. Their upcoming slate builds on Style’s commitment to develop compelling programming that showcases fascinating personalities with an insatiable appetite for stylish living.

Style offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Style continues to deliver engaging original series that really resonate with a young, affluent and diverse audience.

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / April 2012 vs. April 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago April 2011, overall ratings were up. Share was up +100%, and delivery increased +38%, respectively. Women 18-49 share also gained +50% overall. Style’s success is fueled by its popular returning original series. The network delivered its best April ever among W18-34 in primetime, up an impressive +77%, and W18-49, up +62%. GIULIANA & BILL cemented a new night of programming on Tuesdays, more than quadrupling its audience in the 8pm hour year-over-year among the coveted W18-49. (Style) In addition Sunday night original programming continues to resonate with its viewers with JERSEYLICIOUS and BIG RICH TEXAS which more than doubled the time period year-over-year. JERSEYLICIOUS was up +200% share overall. And now that we are reporting on LIVE + SD ratings, it certainly makes a difference with individual shows on this network since live ratings were up +100% share. LIVE + SD doubled the overall averages from one year ago for this show.

The overall monthly primetime averages fell flat compared with last month. However, Tuesday nights soared this month with GIULIANA & BILL. This series, now in its fifth season continues to resonate with its viewers. The season premiere on April 3rd at 8pm was the most-watched season premiere ever across all key demos. Anchoring a new night of programming for the network, the premiere marked Style’s best Tuesday night telecast ever.

Episodes of BIG RICH TEXAS, JERSEYLICIOUS and GIULIANA & BILL dominated the primetime line-up this month. BIG RICH TEXAS was up +33% with Women 18-49 share this month. JERSEYLICIOUS delivered its most watched season premiere ever last month, but this month ratings fell flat. FASHION STAR was down. Off-network series SUPERNANNY, AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL, and SEX IN THE CITY were down this month in all key demos.

For the first time in months, MOVIES were not on the schedule. Clearly the focus of the channel as we have been reporting is originals, originals, and more originals. Building on the momentum from first quarter of this year, Style is once again delivering engaging original series that resonate with their viewers.

This summer, the network will unveil a rebrand with a new tagline, logo, Website and on-air look that will launch in June or July. The goal is to redefine Style's category to that of "stylish living," expanding beyond just fashion and beauty to include series around categories like home design, travel and food, according to Salaam Coleman Smith, president of Style Media.