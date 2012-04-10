Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style stands out from other channels mainly due to the fact that their programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Style continues to deliver engaging original series that really resonate with a young, affluent and diverse audience.

Optimistic about its viewer base of "Shoptimists," a name that the network has given a group of consumers that the network categorizes as shopping enthusiasts, but brand loyalists. Style Network announced that it has picked up a trio of new series, renewed a pair of returning favorites and unveiled 10 series in development. Taking aim as a viewing destination for a group of women 18 to 49 who are positive, loyal and evolving, plus passionate shoppers and trendsetters.

MARCH 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / March 2012 vs. March 2011 (% Change)

Compared to a year ago February 2011, overall ratings were up. Share was up +100%, and delivery increased +37%, respectively. Women 18-49 share also gained +50% overall. The Style Network marked its best first quarter in network history, up an impressive +26% among Women 18-34 year-over-year in primetime (Style press). Style’s success is fueled by its popular returning original series on Sunday nights delivering +110% in total viewers over the time period average a year ago. JERSEYLICIOUS which is now in its fourth season, is having its most watched season ever. BIG RICH TEXAS is up an impressive +36% among the desired Women 18-49 from its season one average.

The overall monthly primetime averages for ratings, share and demo delivery were up this month compared to last month. Overall share increased +100% and delivery grew +24%, respectively. Sunday nights were stellar this month with new episodes of reality series BIG RICH TEXAS and JERSEYLICIOUS. Last month JERSEYLICIOUS delivered its most watched season premiere ever. This month JERSEYLICIOUS was up +24% in delivery overall. Women 18-49 share was up +50%. BIG RICH TEXAS was up +7% in overall delivery. The success of these two series has certainly resonated with Style viewers. The average median age of the channel continues to resonate with younger viewers, lowering its median age by four years to 38, year-over-year.

Off-network series SUPERNANNY was down in key demos this month. SEX IN THE CITY averages were up, Women 18-49 share specifically, was up +50%. AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL was stacked all over the primetime schedule this month. MODEL was up +36% in overall delivery. MODEL hit all the key female demos this month as well.

Originals HOW DO I LOOK and GLAM FAIRY were not on the schedule this month. The AMANDAS were down, and PROJECT RUNWAY was up a modest +7% in delivery. MOVIES WITH STYLE was down considerably this month, but only coveted a few spots on the schedule. However, the primary focus this month clearly wasn't on movies, it was the originals.

Overall, Style made its biggest splash with its original series this month. Building on the momentum from last year, Style is once again delivering engaging original series that resonate with their viewers.