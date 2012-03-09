Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style stands out from other channels mainly due to the fact that their programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Along with their original programs, CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, their strategy has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

Optimistic about its viewer base of "Shoptimists," a name that the network has given a group of consumers that the network categorizes as shopping enthusiasts, but brand loyalists. Style Network announced that it has picked up a trio of new series, renewed a pair of returning favorites and unveiled 10 series in development. Taking aim as a viewing destination for a group of women 18 to 49 who are positive, loyal and evolving, plus passionate shoppers and trendsetters.

February 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / Febryary 2012 vs. February 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago February 2011, overall ratings were up. Share fell flat, but delivery increased 7%, respectively. Women 18-49 also gained +23% in delivery overall. On Sunday, February 19th, Style scored its most watched Sunday night in the network’s 13-year history among the coveted Women 18-34 demo led by the season four premiere of JERSEYLICIOUS and season two premiere of BIG RICH TEXAS. In addition, MOVIES were up +50% share from one year ago.

The overall monthly primetime averages for ratings, share and demo delivery were down this month compared to last month. Overall share decreased 50% and delivery fell 17%, respectively. However, Sunday nights were stellar this month. Due to the seasons premiere of JERSEYLICIOUS and BIG RICH TEXAS. "Jersey" has been a common theme in many cable network reality shows these days, but Style's JERSEYLICIOUS certainly is delicious this month! Produced by Endemol Entertainment (need we say more in the reality genre?), JERSEYLICIOUS delivered its most watched season premiere ever, delivering an impressive 668,000 total viewers (Style). BIG RICH TEXAS was no slouch as it was up 219% over the prior season premiere among Women 18-34 and brought in 423,000 total viewers (Style).

Off-network series SUPERNANNY and SEX IN THE CITY were down this month in key demos. AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL fell flat. Originals like HOW DO I LOOK and GLAM FAIRY were down. PROJECT RUNWAY declined 33% share this month. MOVIES WITH STYLE were up a whopping +50% share this month, but only coveted a few spots on the schedule. Classic title "Overboard" with Goldie Hawn made an impression on Style viewers this month.

Overall, Style made its biggest splash with its original series premieres on Sunday nights. Pretty impressive since it was a sweeps month and the competition especially on Sunday nights in primetime, is heated. Sunday nights is where every other cable network launches its hottest properties.