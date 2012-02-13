Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style stands out from other channels mainly due to the fact that their programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Along with their original programs, CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, their strategy has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

Optimistic about its viewer base of "Shoptimists," a name that the network has given a group of consumers that the network categorizes as shopping enthusiasts, but brand loyalists. Style Network announced that it has picked up a trio of new series, renewed a pair of returning favorites and unveiled 10 series in development. Taking aim as a viewing destination for a group of women 18 to 49 who are positive, loyal and evolving, plus passionate shoppers and trendsetters.

January 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2012 vs. January 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago January 2011, overall ratings were down. Share fell flat, and delivery decreased 7%, respectively. Women 18-49 also declined. Monday and Saturday nights however fared remarkably well, with an increase of 100% share overall. HOW DO I LOOK was up +28% and SUPERNANNY was up +14% from one year ago.

The overall monthly primetime averages for ratings, share and demo delivery were on par this month compared to last month. Overall share and delivery fell flat. Monday and Friday nights in particular were up +19% in delivery overall. Women 18-49 demos however decreased. Monday nights SUPERNANNY fell flat as did Tuesday nights series stack of SEX AND THE CITY. HOW DO I LOOK grew +5% in overall delivery. GLAM FAIRY also flat for the month. JERSEYLICIOUS was up considerably, 100% with Women 18-49. PROJECT RUNWAY was up 50% share with core female demos this month as well. A welcome change since ratings have been down for a while now. MOVIES also fell this month, not much to report on here. Even though movies are prominent on the schedule, the channel's focus continues to concentrate on original programming.

Overall, not the strongest month in terms of ratings for the channel. January can be a tricky month, especially with many broadcast season replacements launching. Last year marked Style's best year ever and delivered double-digit growth across all key demos in primetime. We'll be tracking 2012 to see if it can keep up the pace.