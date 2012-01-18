Style Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style stands out from other channels mainly due to the fact that their programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Along with their original programs, CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, their strategy has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

Optimistic about its viewer base of "Shoptimists," a name that the network has given a group of consumers that the network categorizes as shopping enthusiasts, but brand loyalists. Style Network announced that it has picked up a trio of new series, renewed a pair of returning favorites and unveiled 10 series in development. Taking aim as a viewing destination for a group of women 18 to 49 who are positive, loyal and evolving, plus passionate shoppers and trendsetters.

DECEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / December 2011 vs. December 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to a year ago December 2010, overall ratings were up. Share fell flat, but delivery increased 3%, respectively. Women 18-49 grew +7% in delivery. Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday nights fared remarkably well, with an increase of 100% share overall. HOW DO I LOOK was up +16% in delivery and MOVIES were up +64% from one year ago.

The overall monthly primetime averages for ratings, share and demo delivery were up this month compared to last month. Overall share fell flat but delivery increased +8%, respectively. Women 18-49 share was up +50%. Monday nights SUPERNANNY was up +14% this month. Tuesday nights stack of SEX AND THE CITY was up +12%, a strong acquisition for the channel that targets the female 18-49 demos. HOW DO I LOOK grew +18%. New series GLAM FAIRY was down again this month. Repeats of JERSEYLICIOUS was also down considerably, 50% with Women 18-49. PROJECT RUNWAY was up this month, scattered among the primetime line-up. The finale of TOO FAT FOR 15 fared well this month, and was up +50% with Women 18-49. MOVIES fell this month. While moves are prominent on the schedule, the channel's focus concentrates on original programming.

Overall, a pretty strong month of ratings for the channel. Style marked its best year ever, and has delivered double-digit growth across all key demos. 2011 was the most watched year ever for the channel in primetime, +52% with W18-34, +49% A18-34, +33% W18-49 and +16% in total viewers, while lowering its median age by more than four years to 40. (Style press). Impressive gains all around. And its growth was fueled by the success of its original series JERSEYLICIOUS, TIA & TAMERA, BIG RICH TEXAS, GIULIANA & BILL, and GLAM FAIRY. This has certainly been a year of milestones for Style.