Spike TV Strategic Opportunities - October 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

A.M.P.E.D. (DRAMA)

Present day Los Angeles where police confront a mysterious outbreak.

Premiere Date: TBA

BACK NINE (SPORTS)

Follows a washed up former golfing champ who travels the country drinking booze and hustling playersin small time tournaments with hisestranged son and longtime caddy.

Premiere Date: TBA

DECLASSIFIED (DRAMA)

Each week this one-hour series will reveal details on top secret missions that have become declassified from top American military teams such as the U.S. Navy Seals, Green Berets or Delta Force. Each mission will be told through documentary storytelling and scripted action.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by 44 Blue Productions and Tom DeSanto Productions.

DIVE FOR TREASURE (REALITY)

Rag-tag treasure hunters with ex-Marines in tow, search for treasure under the ocean.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Ricochet Television.

HALF PINT BRAWLERS (REALITY)

A six-episode series following a chaotic traveling troupe of little person wrestlers that journey around the United States led by their gregarious owner, Puppet "The Psycho Dwarf." The series is billed as a cross between "Jackass" and "Little People, Big World" and is executive produced by Darryl Silver, Stephen David, Duke Straub, Royal Malloy, Jeff Guerriero and Trip Taylor.

Premiere Date: TBA.

PEEP SHOW (COMEDY)

A single camera comedybased on a current BAFTA Award winning British series. This 30 minute show is an updated Odd Couple scenario about a slacker musician living with an uptight office worker.

Premiere Date: TBA

PIRATE HUNTERS:USN (DOCUMENTARY)

A documentary that will focus on the U.S. Navy's antipiracy operations in the Gulf of Aden. Spike and 44 Blue ("The True Story of Black Hawk Down") have struck a deal with the Navy allowing the producers and network to place cameras aboard both the USS Boxer and the USS San Antonio.

Premiere Date: TBA Produced by 44 Blue Productions

SCRAPPERS (DOCU)

A crew of competitors and friends hunt for the best crap in Brooklyn, recycling everything from old cars to building materials. Spike has ordered 10 episodes of the series from executive producer George Verschoor through his Hoosick Falls Prods. as well as exec producers Michael J. Weiss and Andy Weiss.

Premiere Date: TBA

STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS (DRAMA)

A group of elite agents who are on the clock to capture bad guys whose criminal acts are about to be wiped clean due to the statute of limitations. Produced by SONY and Apostle Films.

Premiere Date: TBA.

THE PRO (ANIMATED)

Garth Ennis and Amanda Conner's comic about a prostitute superhero are being developed as a TV series by Chris Bender and JC Spink.

Premiere Date: TBA.

UNIQUE AUTOSPORTS (REALITY)

Unique Autosports focuses on the Miami-based custom car and design business that boasts a star-studded celebrity clientele and car enthusiasts. Production on the series will happen in Miami and such celebrities as NBA star LeBron "King" James, musician Sean "Diddy" Combs, NY Yankees baseball players to NASCAR driver/owner Tony Stewart among others will make appearances during the season.

Premiere Date February 28, 2010 8 x 30

UNTITLED LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW (TALK)

The program will be a "weekly half-hour series that will be a combination of talk and comedy with a focus on "manformation for the true guys' guy" and will have two hosts. Produced in partnership with Thom Beers.

Premiere Date: TBA.