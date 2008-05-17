Spike TV Strategic Opportunities - May 2008

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

ALTERNATIVE HISTORY (DOCUMENTARY)

Explores scenarios such as "What if the Nazis won WWII?" and "What if John F. Kennedy had not been assassinated?"

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Flight 33 Productions.

AT EASE(COMEDY)

Two US Army drill sergeants who use unorthodox means to turn recruits into the greatest fighting force on earth.

Premiere Date TBA

COAL (REALITY)

A series about the dangers of coal mining, set at a mine in the US coal country of West Virginia, following the owners and workers through the everyday on-the-job dangers they face.

Premiere Date: April 2011 10x60 Produced by Thom Beers' Original Productions, a FremantleMedia subsidiary

DIVE FOR TREASURE (REALITY)

Rag-tag treasure hunters with ex-Marines in tow, search for treasure under the ocean.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Ricochet Television.

FORT BUSH (SITCOM)

A modern update of "Stripes," about two misfit Army drill sergeants with a hard-partying lifestyle.

Premiere Date: TBA.

HAUNTED CIVILIZATION (PARANORMAL)

Combines history and ghost hunting by looking at some of the world's deadliest locations.

Premiere Date: TBA . Produced by Half Yard Productions.

KINGS BY NIGHT (SITCOM)

A group of underachievers open up an illegal underground casino.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Fremantle.

MOST LETHAL (COMPETITION)

Top real-life warriors from the various tiers of special operation forces battle each other to determine who is the toughest. The series will go inside these covert special operation forces to see their weapons and their training operations.

Premiere Date: Summer 2011 10x60 Produced by GRB Entertainment

ON THE ROCKS (REALITY)

Restauranteur John Taffer gives tough love advice to struggling taverns and bars.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by 3 Ball Productions.

PHOWNED (COMEDY)

Callers from New York's "Elvis Duran Morning Show" prank friends and family.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Atlas Entertainment and the Elvis Duran Group.

POWERBALL (COMEDY)

Half-hour single camera comedy centers on a 30-something slacker who lives with his parents and wins the multi-million dollar Powerball lottery. He decides to use his new wealth to buy the love and respect of his family and community.

Premiere Date TBA Produced by Principato-Young Entertainment

THUNDERBALLS (COMEDY)

Half-hour comedy series about three life-long friends who form a beer league bowling team called the Thunderballs.

Premiere Date TBA Produced by Thom Beers' Original Productions

UNTITLED AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS COMEDY (COMEDY)

Workplace comedy about the eccentric and fun-loving men and women air traffic controllers at a major international airport.

Premiere Date TBA

UNTITLED BETH MCCARTHY PROJECT

Director Beth McCarthy Miller of 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live is behind this comedy about a long-time sports writer and the topsy-turvy world of modern-day sports he reports on.

Premiere Date TBA

UNTITLED FAMILY BARBEQUE PROJECT (COMEDY)

Centers on a guy who becomes tired of the corporate world, cashes in his 401k and drags his family along while he pursues his dream of competing in the professional barbecue circuit.

Premiere Date TBA

WEAPON X (DOCUMENTARY)

Series looks at whether certain military battles would have had different outcomes if a game-changing weapon had been available.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Thom Beers.

WILD ANIMAL REPO (DOCUMENTARY)

Scott Lope (Animal Planet's "2009 Hero of the Year") puts his life on the line as he rescues extraordinary, wild, and endangered creatures from unfit owners, illegal trade, and harmful environments. No animal is too dangerous or too forgotten for Lope as he works with law enforcement teams from around the world to rescue tigers, lions, alligators, chimpanzees, wolves and many more all with the goal of finding them a worthy home.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by The Jay and Tony Show Productions.