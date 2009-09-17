Spike TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - September 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

CURRENT AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMS:



CSI (DRAMA)

An elite team of police forensic evidence investigation experts work their cases in Las Vegas.

DEADLIEST WARRIOR (DOCUMENTARY)

Pits two of the most feared warrior civilizations that history has ever known against each other. Using the latest in CGI technology, each episode enitlsts warrier-specific world-class experts who provide insight into what makes these warriers tick and analyze every faced of their skill.

Status: Premiered April 7, 2009. 10 x 60. Season 2 Premieres 2Q 2010 Produced by Morningstar Entertainment.

4th AND LONG (REALITY)

Pro football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin give a football hopeful a shot at making the Dallas Cowboys roster.

Status: Premiered May 18, 2009. 10 x 60. Produced by 3Ball Productions.

JESSE JAMES IS A DEAD MAN (DOCUMENTARY)

Each episode follows James as he readies himself for a different death-defying challenge he has always wanted to face and beat.

Status: Premiered May 31, 2009. 10 x 60. Produced by Payupsucker Productions.

1000 WAYS TO DIE(REALITY)

This shocking series explores the many different and bizarre ways a person could die, highlighting a course of the most outrageous true stories of deaths in the most unorthodox manners. 10 episodes ordered.

Status Premiered February 8th. 2009 Produced by Thom Beers Original Productions.

TNA IMPACT (SPORTS)

TNA Wrestling delivers a distinct brand of high-risk entertainment.

PLAYBOOK (INFORMATIONAL)

An ultimate guide for guys to everything they want to know about. The Playbook celebrates men and all the things they find important. If guys want to know how to use it, fix it, build it, wire it, or start it, Spike TV's The Playbook will show them how to do it.

Status: Premiered August 7, 2009

UFC (SPORTS)

Up-and-coming mixed martial artists from around the world convene in pursuit of being named the Ultimate Fighter.

AUGUST 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

UFC 100: LESNAR VS. MAR, TNA iMPACT, DEA, UFC 95: SANCHEZ VS. STEVENS, MOVIE, UFC FIGHT NIGHT, JESSE JAMES IS A DEAD MAN, UFC FIGHT FOR THE TROOPS



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER and other UFC-related series and specials pop up a lot in different days/time slots, occupying between 1/4 - 1/3 of the Prime grid, and figuring prominently among the top-rated vehicles each month. Sports entertainment series TNA iMPACT generally holds the top spot in HH and key demo delivery each month. Other factual series usually deal with physical competition or risk.

Spike is, however, retooling its original-series strategy. Spike will be focusing its development slate on comedy as well as drama, in addition to their library of action movies and stunts. Spike has also recently made a serious commitment to off-network movie product as they have beefed up their acquisition purchases with movie franchises Rambo and the Star Wars saga.

UPCOMING PREMIERES:

**3rd Quarter 2009 - BAND OF BROTHERS (mini-series)

**September 1, 2009 11p SURVIVING DISASTER

**September 16, 2009 - THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: HEAVYWEIGHTS

**December 9, 2009 - MANSWERS Season 2

**December 9, 2009 - 1000 WAYS TO DIE Season 2

**2nd Quarter 2010 THE DEADLIEST WARRIOR Season 2

AUGUST 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

AUGUST 08 vs. AUGUST 09



Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample



Spike's decline in HH delivery each night of the week was mitigated by the fact that Men demos only declined on Sunday, and grew significantly Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Spike is still shedding older viewers as the Median Age continued its year-to-year decline, dropping 11% from last August. Losses in female demos every night also contributed to the continuing decline in HH. With the two-hour TNA iMPACT the only consistently scheduled series for the month, Spike depended on specials, stunts, and, especially, Movies to populate the August lineup. Also contributing to the loss of female viewers was the complete removal of CSI from Prime. Once an 8p strip, CSI had been reduced to two nights per week in recent months, and was eliminated from Prime altogether in August.

Monday nights saw July's 10p series 4TH AND LONG replaced with a Movie slot or a third run of UFC, leading out of long-time 9p denizen UFC. The Movie generally held or improved its lead-in. The night overall was basically flat with last month for HH and the key demo. A double-run of two STAR WARS titles were the top performers for the evening.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

A double run of STAR WARS: EPISODE V was Tuesday's top offering in HH, with UFC earning the night's best numbers for M18-49. A one night Prime tryout for Late Fringe series 1000 WAYS TO DIE and MANSWERS was the weakest of the five Tuedays in this survey. Overall, numbers for this night were down slightly from July.

Movies dominated Wednesday night, with more STAR WARS iterations joining the martial arts-heavy KILL BILL 1 & 2 in imrpoving the night by 36% for M18-49. Top performer for the night was a run of UFC 95, which bested Spike's monthly average by 50% for M18-49.

Wrestling continued to drive Thursday nights, with 9p TNA iMPACT combining with its ULTIMATE FIGHTER UNLEASHED/Various lead-in. Delivery was flat with last year and down somewhat from last month, bearing further scrutiny over the next couple of months.

Month-to-month HH and demo losses steepened on Friday, as the movies following 8p ULTIMATE FIGHTER UNLEASHED (PHONE BOOTH, BASIC and the umpteenth run of ALIENS) could not maintain the standard set by the titles which ran earlier in the week.

Both Saturday and Sunday rely on stunting with blocks of established series, such as DEA and 1000 WAYS TO DIE. Saturday was #1 in demo growth from last year and July '09, and earned significant HH growth over last month as well. While two blocks of ROCKY movies performed well on two Saturdays and one Sunday, the best Saturday numbers were earned by a block of UFC- related material.

JESSE JAMES IS A DEAD MAN was well-supprted with a lead-in block of DEA on the only two Sundays where it was scheduled. A mixed bag of series and specials on the other three Sundays drove the night down overall compared to last year and last month.

ENTOURAGE (off-HBO, 5 seasons totaling 78 episodes, will air January 2010). Spike will also be entitled to the upcoming sixth season run and rights to any future seasons not produced.

BAND OF BROTHERS (off-HBO, off-History 10-part miniseries, will air 3rd Qtr 2009)

STAR WARS saga. (The complete STAR WARS saga will air on Spike: Star Wars: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars, Episode II: Attack of the Clones Saturday, Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope Friday, and StarWars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back)

MARRIED WITH CHILDREN (Off-Fox, off-FX - They acquired the repeat rights to 1987-97 sitcom, which began airing in September 2008 for five years at an estimated $12 million. 259 episodes. Per terms of the deal, Spike also picked up the rights to repurpose the series on its broadband site).

UNSOLVED MYSTERIES (Former non-scripted NBC staple was licensed at a reported $26 million and also for five years. 175 episodes each newly edited and adding fresh show wraps and updates on the people profiled in the segments).

RAMBO MOVIES (Spike made an exclusive basic cable tv deal with Lionsgate for 5 action films including all four RAMBO movies as well as the television broadcast premiere of the most recent 2008 Rambo. This gives Spike a staggered broadcast windows to air the films over 4 years starting June 2010.)



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

DEA (season #2)

PROS VS JOES (season #4, 8 episodes ordered)

1,000 WAYS TO DIE (season #2, 13 eps)

MANSWERS (season #3, 10 eps)

DEADLIEST WARRIOR (Season 3, 13 eps)

TNA iMPACT (Renewed through 2012)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

SPIKE'S MOST AMAZING VIDEOS, MAXIMUM EXPOSURE, GAME HEAD, MANSWERS, MXC, MUSCLE CAR, XTREME 4X4, TRUCKS!, HORSEPOWER TV, PROS VS JOES