Spike TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - September 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of October 19, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Men 18-49, Men 18-34



SEPTEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

CSI, ULTIMATE FIGHTER UNLEASHED, ULTIMATE FIGHTER, TNA IMPACT, PLAYBOOK, THE FACTORY, MANSWERS, REAL VICE COPS UNCUT

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Spike's highest rated show THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER has become an island onto itself. Wherever it is scheduled, and it pops up a lot in different days/time slots, does well. Spike has built a Thursday night action block centered on THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER.

Spike is retooling its original-series strategy. Spike will be focusing its development slate on comedy as well as drama. In addition to their library of action movies and stunts.

Spike has also made recently a serious commitment to off-network movie product as they have beefed us their acquisition purchases with movie franchises Rambo and the Star Wars saga.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

AUGUST -SEPTEMBER 2008:

PREMIERES:

**August 6th - REAL VICE COPS UNCUT

**August 24th - S.I.S. at 10pm

**September 17th - THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER season #8

**September 17th - MANswers season #2 at 11pm

OCTOBER AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**October 4th - UFC 86: Jackson vs Griffin at 9pm

**October 11h - UFC 87: St. Pierre vs Fitch at 9pm

**October 13th - UNSOLVED MYSTERIES @5pm & @6pm

**October 21st - SCREAM 2008 at 9pm

**December 10th - UFC FIGHT FOR THE TROOPS at 9pm (3 hour, live televised to raise funds to build a treatment center for the brave men and women in the United States Armed Forces who have experienced traumatic brain injuries)

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Prime overall in terms of ratings, share and delivery as compared with September '07 one year ago, was down. Delivery was down by -11%. TNA IMPACT! was up +8% and the Spike Movie was up +33% in delivery from one year ago.

SEPTEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:



The overall primetime Monday-Sunday averages in ratings, sahre and demo delivery were up this month as compared to August. Overall share fell flat and delivery was up +7%. Wednesday nights specifically did show significant gain this month however. Overall share was up +18% and dellivery was up +23%. Men 18-49 was up as well by +64% and +68, respectively.

Monday nights Playbook movies was down this month.Tuesday nights Spike movie was up +23% share, no doubt due to the Star Wars franchise of movies that were concurrently airing in the 9pm timeslot.In addition there were stacks of CSI. CSI was down this month in all key demos.

Wednesday nights was ULTIMATE FIGHTER UNLEASHED, also down this month.However, THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER season #8 premiered on the 17th to pretty solid numbers. This franchise is just what Spike is all about - pure testerone. In addition signature show MANswers season #2 premiered at 11pm - which is out of the primetime time slot.

Thursday nights TNA: IMPACT! was up +18% share for Men 18-49 this month.A staple for this Channel showing no erosion month to month.Friday nights was a mix of UFC specials and CSI.UFC specials were down overall this month.

And rounding out the weekend, Saturday was a mixed bag of ULTIMATE FIGHTER eps, CSI and movies.No specials to report on this month.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

STAR WARS saga. (The complete STAR WARS saga will air on Spike: Star Wars: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars, Episode II: Attack of the Clones Saturday, Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope Friday, and StarWars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back)

MARRIED WITH CHILDREN (the acquired the repeat rights to 1987-97 sitcom, which will begin airing in September 2008 for five years at an estimated $12 million. 259 episodes. Per terms of the deal, Spike also picked up the rights to repurpose the series on its broadband site).

UNSOLVED MYSTERIES (Former non-scripted NBC staple was licensed at a reported $26 million and also for five years. It begins airing in October 2008. 175 episodes each newly edited and adding fresh show wraps and updates on the people profiled in the segments).

RAMBO MOVIES (Spike made an exclusive basic cable tv deal with Lionsgate for 5 action films including all four RAMBO movies as well as the television broadcast premiere of the most recent 2008 Rambo. This gives Spike a staggered broadcast windows to air the films over 4 years starting June 2010.)

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

DEA (season #2)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

SPIKE'S MOST AMAZING VIDEOS, MAXIMUM EXPOSURE, GAME HEAD, MANSWERS, MXC, MUSCLE CAR, XTREME 4X4, TRUCKS!, HORSEPOWER TV, MUSCLE CAR