Spike TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009
NETWORK:
Spike TV
NETWORK TAGLINE:
"Get More Action"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:
An entertainment network brand dedicated to men.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:
Comedy, Drama, Action-Adventure, Martial Arts, Sports Entertainment
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:
Men, 18-49
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:
97.7 million
PARENT COMPANY:
Owned by Comedy Partners, a wholly-owned division of MTV Networks, owned by Viacom.
SISTER NETWORKS:
BET, Centric, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTVN International, MTVU, MTV Tr3s, Nickelodeon-Nick Jr, Nick at Nite, Nicktoons, Teen Nick, TV Land, VH1, VH1 Classic, VH1 Soul
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 1775 Broadway, New York, NY 10019
Main Phone: 212-767-8705
President: Kevin Kay
SVP, Alternative Programming: Sharon Levy
SVP, Sports & Specials: Brian Diamond
SVP, Production, MTV Networks Entertainment Group: Temple Williams
SVP, Event Production & Talent Development: Casey Patterson
SVP Original Programming: Tim Duffy
SVP, Programming: John Griffin
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS
The network does not accept any unsolicited material. All materials must be submitted through agency, attorney or production company representation. Sports & Specials are handled on the east coast, scripted and serialized are on the west coast. There is no e-mail submission process.
COMPETITION:
ESPN, Discovery, Comedy Central, Scifi Channel, USA, MTV, F/X, A&E
NETWORK URL:
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.