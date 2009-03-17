Spike TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - March 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of April 22, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Men 18-49, Men 18-34



MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

CSI, THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: UNLEASHED, THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER, TNA IMPACT, PLAYBOOK, REAL VICE COPS UNCUT, DEA, 1000 WAYS TO DIE

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Spike's highest rated show THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER has become an island unto itself. Wherever it is scheduled, and it pops up a lot in different days/time slots, it does well. Spike has built a Thursday night action block centered on THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER.

Spike is retooling its original-series strategy. Spike will be focusing its development slate on comedy as well as drama, in addition to their library of action movies and stunts. Spike has also recently made a serious commitment to off-network movie product as they have beefed up their acquisition purchases with movie franchises Rambo and the Star Wars saga.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:



FEBRUARY - MARCH:

PREMIERES:

**February 10th - DEA (season #3) at 10pm

APRIL AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**April 1st - THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: US vs UK at 10pm

**April 5th - FAST MACHINES WITH FUNKMASTER FLEX at 10:30pm

**April 7th - DEADLIEST WARRIOR at 10pm

**April 27th - PROS VS JOES (season #4)

**May 31st - JESSE JAMES IS A DEAD MAN at 10pm

**April 27th - PROS VS JOES (season #4) at 11pm

**3rd Quarter 2009 - BAND OF BROTHERS (mini-series)

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

March: 08-09



Yearly % change* H'hold M25-54 F25-54 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm -21% -21% -25% -23%

Tuesday 8-11pm -45% 0% -53% -31%

Wednesday 8-11pm 0% 0% 0% 0%

Thursday 8-11pm -6% 29% -10% 15%

Friday 8-11pm -8% -17% 0% 0%

Saturday 8-11pm 0% 54% -9% 25%

Sunday 8-11pm -20% 7% -31% 8%

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Primetime overall in terms of ratings, share and delivery as compared with March 2008 one year ago, were down. Share was down -20% and delivery was down by -22%. However, Men 18-49 were up +14% share and delivery was up +12%. The Spike MOVIE was up +17% share and THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER UNLEASHED was up +23% in delivery from one year ago.



MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The overall primetime Monday-Sunday averages in ratings, share and demo delivery were down this month compared to last month. Overall share was down -8% and delivery was down -7%. Tuesday and Wednesday nights however did show some growth. Overall delivery was up +10%. Men 18-49 was up +15% and +3% in delivery on both of these nights this month.

Monday nights PLAYBOOK movies were down -9% this month. ULTIMATE KNOCKOUTS 1, 2 and 3 aired on Tuesdays coming out of CSI, but wasn't able to retain its strong lead-in numbers. Spike original DEA continued on Tuesdays and was up +2% in delivery. Wednesday nights were more CSI and UFC: ULTIMATE FIGHT NIGHT. UFC FIGHT NIGHT was up +6% in overall delivery - and this franchise in its eighth season still continues to pack a punch!

Thursday nights were episodes of ULTIMATE FIGHTER: UNLEASHED and TNA: IMPACT! FIGHTER was down this month in all key demos, while TNA was up +14% share with Men 18-49. Fridays were more CSI, DEA and REAL VICE COPS UNCUT. VICE COPS follows local police agencies as they serve and protect civilians from criminals involved in vice crimes such as narcotics, prostitution and gambling. This hard core series is a perfect accompaniment for Spike TV primetime programming. VICE COPS was down this month.

Saturdays and Sundays were movies, stacks of CSI, ULTIMATE FIGHTER and 1,000 WAYS TO DIE. 1,000 WAYS TO DIE which premiered last month and is a short ordered series was up +6% in overall delivery this month. We said we would keep an eye on this one, and so far it looks like a keeper! Again, having a ULTIMATE FIGHTER UNLEASHED as a lead-in, this helps build the show's audience and was given the best possible platform to succeed. MOVIES were up +11% with Men 18-49 share. Mainly the STAR WARS films aired this month. And off-network staple CSI was down in delivery this month, it was up with Men 18-49 share by +22%.



PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

ENTOURAGE (off-HBO, 5 seasons totaling 78 episodes, will air January 2010). Spike will also be entitled to the upcoming sixth season run and rights to any future seasons not produced.

BAND OF BROTHERS (off-HBO, 10-part miniseries, will air 3rd Qtr 2009)

STAR WARS saga. (The complete STAR WARS saga will air on Spike: Star Wars: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars, Episode II: Attack of the Clones Saturday, Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope Friday, and StarWars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back)

MARRIED WITH CHILDREN (they acquired the repeat rights to 1987-97 sitcom, which began airing in September 2008 for five years at an estimated $12 million. 259 episodes. Per terms of the deal, Spike also picked up the rights to repurpose the series on its broadband site).

UNSOLVED MYSTERIES (Former non-scripted NBC staple was licensed at a reported $26 million and also for five years. 175 episodes each newly edited and adding fresh show wraps and updates on the people profiled in the segments).

RAMBO MOVIES (Spike made an exclusive basic cable tv deal with Lionsgate for 5 action films including all four RAMBO movies as well as the television broadcast premiere of the most recent 2008 Rambo. This gives Spike a staggered broadcast windows to air the films over 4 years starting June 2010.)

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

DEA (season #2)

PROS VS JOES (season #4, 8 episodes ordered)

1,000 WAYS TO DIE (season #2, 13 eps)

MANSWERS (season #3, 10 eps)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

SPIKE'S MOST AMAZING VIDEOS, MAXIMUM EXPOSURE, GAME HEAD, MANSWERS, MXC, MUSCLE CAR, XTREME 4X4, TRUCKS!, HORSEPOWER TV, PROS VS JOES