Spike TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - June 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of July 31, 2009)



CURRENT AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMS:



CSI (DRAMA)

An elite team of police forensic evidence investigation experts work their cases in Las Vegas.

DEADLIEST WARRIOR (DOCUMENTARY)

Pits two of the most feared warrior civilizations that history has ever known against each other. Using the latest in CGI technology, each episode enitlsts warrier-specific world-class experts who provide insight into what makes these warriers tick and analyze every faced of their skill.

Status: Premiered April 7, 2009. 10 x 60. Season 2 Premieres 2Q 2010 Produced by Morningstar Entertainment.

4th AND LONG (REALITY)

Pro football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin give a football hopeful a shot at making the Dallas Cowboys roster.

Status: Premiered May 18, 2009. 10 x 60. Produced by 3Ball Productions.

JESSE JAMES IS A DEAD MAN (DOCUMENTARY)

Each episode follows James as he readies himself for a different death-defying challenge he has always wanted to face and beat.

Status: Premiered May 31, 2009. 10 x 60. Produced by Payupsucker Productions.

1000 WAYS TO DIE(REALITY)

This shocking series explores the many different and bizarre ways a person could die, highlighting a course of the most outrageous true stories of deaths in the most unorthodox manners. 10 episodes ordered.

Premiere Date: February 8th. Produced by Thom Beers Original Productions.

TNA IMPACT (SPORTS)

TNA Wrestling delivers a distinct brand of high-risk entertainment.

UFC (SPORTS)

Up-and-coming mixed martial artists from around the world convene in pursuit of being named the Ultimate Fighter.



JUNE 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

TNA iMPACT, ULTIMATE KNOCKOUTS 7, SPIKE TV GUYS CHOICE, 1000 WAYS TO DIE, JESSE JAMES IS A DEAD MAN, CSI,



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Spike's highest rated series for male demos, THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER, has become an island unto itself. It pops up a lot in different days/time slots; in June it occupied 26% of Prime for the Network, in its various iterations. Despite this ubiquity, the core series DEADLIEST WARRIOR grew by over 30% in HH and key demo delivery over June '08, reversing last months trend of year-to year declines.

Spike is retooling its original-series strategy. Spike will be focusing its development slate on comedy as well as drama, in addition to their library of action movies and stunts. Spike has also recently made a serious commitment to off-network movie product as they have beefed up their acquisition purchases with movie franchises Rambo and the Star Wars saga.

UPCOMING PREMIERES:

**3rd Quarter 2009 - BAND OF BROTHERS (mini-series)

**September 1, 2009 11p SURVIVING DISASTER

**2nd Quarter 2010 THE DEADLIEST WARRIOR Season 2

JUNE 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

JUNE 08 vs. JUNE 09

Yearly % change* H'hold M18-49

Monday 8-11pm -47% -4%

Tuesday 8-11pm -46% -5%

Wednesday 8-11pm -28% -17%

Thursday 8-11pm -10% 19%

Friday 8-11pm -22% -5%

Saturday 8-11pm -22% -11%

Sunday 8-11pm -5% 54%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm -27% 4%

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Spike's decline in HH delivery each night of the week was matched by losses for Men demos on four of seven nights, particulary on Wednesday and Saturday. Spike continued to shed older viewers as the Median Age continued its year-to-year decline, dropping 18% from last June. With only 6 of 21 Prime hours consistently scheduled with series for the month, Spike depended on specials and stunts to populate the June lineup.

Monday nights saw 4TH AND LONG leading out of long-time denizen UFC. At 10p, 4TH & LONG generally held its lead-in for HH and Men. The night overall, though was down nearly 30% from May '08 for HH and Men.

Tuesday nights declined sharply now that DEADLIEST WARRIOR is on hiatus as a regularly scheduled offering, with the night losing a quarter of its HH and M18-34 from May. Repeats of JESSE JAMES IS A DEAD MAN hold down the 10p slot but overall this series is down over 40% across-the-board from its debut last month.

Wednesday nights were more CSI, DEADLIEST WARRIOR and THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER.WARRIOR is not performing nearly as well in repeats in June, with the night as a whole showing the steepest drop in M18-34 for the week.

Wrestling continued to drive Thursday nights, with 9p TNA iMPACT nearly doubling its ULTIMATE FIGHTER UNLEASHED/Various lead-in. Flat with May, Thursday earned the greatest year-to-year demo growth of any night in June.

Friday's combination of CSI and a Movie tied for lowest men demo ratings for any night in June with Tuesday. Top movie offerings were FIGHT CLUB and ANY GIVEN SUNDAY.

Both Saturday and Sunday rely on stunting with blocks of established series, such as 4TH & LONG and 1000 WAYS TO DIE. Saturday was down from last year, but both nights were up over 30% in HH and over 40% in Men demos from May.

High-scoring specials on Sunday included ULTIMATE KNOCKOUTS 6 & 7 and the SPIKE GUYS CHOICE AWARDS. While the overall monthly average for JESSE JAMES IS A DEAD MAN declined, as previously noted, two of the 10p premieres scored over a 1 Rtg for HH and M18-34.



PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

ENTOURAGE (off-HBO, 5 seasons totaling 78 episodes, will air January 2010). Spike will also be entitled to the upcoming sixth season run and rights to any future seasons not produced.

BAND OF BROTHERS (off-HBO, off-History 10-part miniseries, will air 3rd Qtr 2009)

STAR WARS saga. (The complete STAR WARS saga will air on Spike: Star Wars: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars, Episode II: Attack of the Clones Saturday, Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope Friday, and StarWars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back)

MARRIED WITH CHILDREN (Off-Fox, off-FX - They acquired the repeat rights to 1987-97 sitcom, which began airing in September 2008 for five years at an estimated $12 million. 259 episodes. Per terms of the deal, Spike also picked up the rights to repurpose the series on its broadband site).

UNSOLVED MYSTERIES (Former non-scripted NBC staple was licensed at a reported $26 million and also for five years. 175 episodes each newly edited and adding fresh show wraps and updates on the people profiled in the segments).

RAMBO MOVIES (Spike made an exclusive basic cable tv deal with Lionsgate for 5 action films including all four RAMBO movies as well as the television broadcast premiere of the most recent 2008 Rambo. This gives Spike a staggered broadcast windows to air the films over 4 years starting June 2010.)



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

DEA (season #2)

PROS VS JOES (season #4, 8 episodes ordered)

1,000 WAYS TO DIE (season #2, 13 eps)

MANSWERS (season #3, 10 eps)

DEADLIEST WARRIOR (Season 3, 13 eps)



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

SPIKE'S MOST AMAZING VIDEOS, MAXIMUM EXPOSURE, GAME HEAD, MANSWERS, MXC, MUSCLE CAR, XTREME 4X4, TRUCKS!, HORSEPOWER TV, PROS VS JOES