Spike TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - January 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of February 21, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Men 18-49, Men 18-34



JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

CSI, THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER UNLEASHED, THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER, TNA IMPACT, PLAYBOOK, MANSWERS

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Spike's highest rated show THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER has become an island unto itself. Wherever it is scheduled, and it pops up a lot in different days/time slots, it does well. Spike has built a Thursday night action block centered on THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER.

Spike is retooling its original-series strategy. Spike will be focusing its development slate on comedy as well as drama, in addition to their library of action movies and stunts. Spike has also recently made a serious commitment to off-network movie product as they have beefed up their acquisition purchases with movie franchises Rambo and the Star Wars saga.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

DECEMBER 2008 - JANUARY 2009:

PREMIERES:

**December 10th - UFC FIGHT FOR THE TROOPS at 9pm (3 hour, live televised to raise funds to build a treatment center for the brave men and women in the United States Armed Forces who have experienced traumatic brain injuries)

**December 14th - 2008 VIDEO GAME AWARDS at 9pm

**January 25th - AFRO SAMURA RESURRECTION

**January 29th - TOUGHEST COWBOY at 11pm

FINALES:

**December 13th - THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER at 9pm

FEBRUARY AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**February 10th - DEA (season #3) at 10pm

**April 5th - FAST MACHINES WITH FUNKMASTER FLEX at 10:30pm

**April 7th - DEADLIEST WARRIOR at 10pm

**May 31st - JESSE JAMES IS A DEAD MAN at 10pm

**Spring 2009 - PROS VS JOES (season #4)

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Primetime overall in terms of ratings, share and delivery as compared with January 2008 one year ago, were down. Delivery was down by -10%. However the Spike MOVIE was up +18% in delivery from one year ago.

JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The overall primetime Monday-Sunday averages in ratings, share and demo delivery were up this month as compared to last month, December. Overall share fell flat and delivery was up +2%. Specific nights like Friday and Saturday nights showed significant growth this month. Overall delivery was up +11%, and +26%, respectively.

Monday nights PLAYBOOK movies were up this month by +15% delivery. A welcome change from last month. Tuesday nights stack of THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER UNLEASHED was down -10% share and in all key demos. Wednesday was a mix bag this month of ULTIMATE FIGHTER UNLEASHED, CSI and UFC PRIMETIME. UFC FIGHT NIGHT was up slightly in overall delivery this month. This franchise as it is now in its eighth season still continues to pack a punch!

Thursday nights TNA: IMPACT! was down this month. Fridays were CSI and CSI: NEW YORK. Staple off-net programming continues to dominate in the ratings on this Channel. CSI: NEW YORK was up +27% in overall delivery this month. No matter where this off-net series is scheduled it continually sustains in the ratings and its viewership.

Saturdays and Sundays were more movies and as usual stacks of CSI.CSI was actually down in the demos this month as were Spike primetime MOVIES. Spike is notorious for doing stunts, especially when it involves theatrical movies as a lead-in or launch pad for the premiere of a new original. This month was no expception when it aired Manuary Movie Marathon on Sunday, the 25th which led up to the premiere of AFRO SAMURAI: RESURRECTION at 10pm. Spike featured an all day marathon of action packed, martial arts movies.

However, the highest rated program for the month was the Saturday night premiere of UFC 91: LESNAR VS COUTURE. Be there no doubt, Spike's viewers are hooked into its action-packed programming.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

STAR WARS saga. (The complete STAR WARS saga will air on Spike: Star Wars: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars, Episode II: Attack of the Clones Saturday, Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope Friday, and StarWars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back)

MARRIED WITH CHILDREN (they acquired the repeat rights to 1987-97 sitcom, which began airing in September 2008 for five years at an estimated $12 million. 259 episodes. Per terms of the deal, Spike also picked up the rights to repurpose the series on its broadband site).

UNSOLVED MYSTERIES (Former non-scripted NBC staple was licensed at a reported $26 million and also for five years. 175 episodes each newly edited and adding fresh show wraps and updates on the people profiled in the segments).

RAMBO MOVIES (Spike made an exclusive basic cable tv deal with Lionsgate for 5 action films including all four RAMBO movies as well as the television broadcast premiere of the most recent 2008 Rambo. This gives Spike a staggered broadcast windows to air the films over 4 years starting June 2010.)

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

DEA (season #2)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

